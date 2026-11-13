Trump administration directs federal agencies to move to English-only, ditch foreign-language materials

The Trump administration is intensifying its efforts to establish English as the primary language of the federal government, urging US agencies to phase out foreign-language materials under a sweeping new directive issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

New DOJ guidance encourages agencies to phase out multilingual materials, extending the administration’s English-first policy. (AP)

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In guidance released on Thursday, the DOJ stated that “Agencies should strive to operate solely in English,” reinforcing President Donald Trump’s executive order that designated English as the official language of the United States.

New directive calls for English-only government communication

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The latest guidance encourages federal agencies to use English across a broad range of government communications and resources. These include official correspondence, regulations, public notices, application forms, websites, educational materials, internal communications and even artificial intelligence tools.

The directive builds on Trump’s March 2025 executive order, which overturned a decades-old federal policy designed to improve access to government services for people with limited English proficiency.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the original executive order did not mandate the removal of existing multilingual services, the latest DOJ guidance places greater emphasis on making English the default language across federal operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the original executive order did not mandate the removal of existing multilingual services, the latest DOJ guidance places greater emphasis on making English the default language across federal operations. {{/usCountry}}

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Millions of Americans could be affected

The policy shift could have far-reaching consequences for more than 27 million people in the US who have limited proficiency in English, potentially making it more difficult for them to access essential government information and services, as per NY Post.

The DOJ clarified that agencies may continue providing translations when required by law or considered necessary to fulfil their responsibilities. It cited areas such as national security and healthcare as examples where multilingual communication may remain important.

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However, the guidance also encourages federal departments to review their existing multilingual programmes and discontinue those that do not meet these requirements.

Federal departments begin removing foreign-language content

Several government agencies have already started implementing changes in line with the administration’s broader language policy.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development removed non-English language options from its services in August. Meanwhile, the departments of Homeland Security, Education and Treasury have also begun removing foreign-language materials from their websites.

These developments signal a wider shift towards English-first communication across the federal government.

Civil rights concerns over reduced language access

The move has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates, who warn that restricting access to translated information could create barriers between government agencies and the communities they serve.

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Michael Mulé, a civil rights lawyer and former DOJ civil rights official, cautioned that limiting multilingual services could also hamper important government functions, including gathering information from the public and ensuring compliance with federal requirements.

“I want the FBI tip line to be accessible to someone that has a tip on a criminal,” Mulé said, according to NY Post. “I want someone to understand how to file their taxes the right way.”

His remarks highlight concerns that an English-first approach could prevent people with limited English proficiency from reporting crimes, understanding government procedures and accessing essential public services.