The Trump administration has invoked a federal civil rights law once used by former Special Counsel Jack Smith against President Donald Trump to warn newly empowered congressional Democrats seeking to conduct oversight.
After the overwhelming win in the midterms, Democrats are now preparing to take control of Congress and launch wide-ranging probes into the Trump administration and businesses linked to the president’s family.
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However, according to Politico, White House and Justice Department officials have recently warned Democratic lawmakers that aggressive congressional investigations could expose them to scrutiny under 18 U.S.C. § 241, commonly known as the “conspiracy against rights” statute. The law makes it a federal crime to conspire to deprive people of constitutional rights.
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Trump administration retaliation
Politico reported that Aaron Reitz, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, recently sent letters to seven Democratic lawmakers citing Section 241. In one letter he demanded that Sen. Adam Schiff to preserve records related to what Reitz described as efforts to “weaponize Congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”{{/usCountry}}
Politico reported that Aaron Reitz, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, recently sent letters to seven Democratic lawmakers citing Section 241. In one letter he demanded that Sen. Adam Schiff to preserve records related to what Reitz described as efforts to “weaponize Congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”{{/usCountry}}
White House Counsel Will Scharf also referenced the statute in correspondence with Rep. Robert Garcia, the California Democrat expected to chair the House Oversight Committee. Garcia had suggested that investigations into Trump allies could become personal. Scharf responded that issuing unlawful subpoenas intended to deprive citizens of constitutional rights “may warrant further investigation.”
The Justice Department defended its position in a statement quoted by Politico.
“Oversight is not a license to threaten private citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights. Congress gave DOJ the authority to investigate those who willfully deprive people of their constitutional rights,” the department said.
Former Republican Senate aide Mike Davis, now a lawyer in private practice also argued that Jack Smith’s prosecution of Trump under Section 241 made the statute relevant to current political disputes.
“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Davis told Politico.
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The interpretation of the Reconstruction-era law
Section 241 was enacted after the Civil War to combat conspiracies that interfered with constitutional rights, particularly voting rights. It carries penalties of up to ten years in prison, with harsher sentences in cases involving death or kidnapping.
However, the debate over Section 241's use came to the scenario after Jack Smith charged Trump with conspiracy against rights in his 2023 election interference case. Prosecutors argued Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election would have deprived millions of Americans of their constitutional right to have their votes counted. Trump denied wrongdoing, and Smith later dismissed the federal case after Trump’s 2024 election victory.
Some experts considered the statutes use in the case novel. But some experts accepted its use for the case too.
Politico also noted that the Trump administration has referenced Section 241 in other ongoing investigations, including probes involving an Alaska Senate race and allegations tied to the Russia investigation. Neither investigation has resulted in criminal charges.
Now, experts cited by Politico have expressed hesitation in whether the statute applies to congressional oversight disputes.
Mark Brown, a constitutional law professor at Capital University, said the administration’s interpretation stretches the law well beyond its intended purpose. “It’s been pushed way outside, doubly doubly so, outside the banks of what it was intended to do,” he said.
He added, “That’s not what the statute was meant to target. … Given it’s such a stretch, I’d look at it more as just political payback.”
Norm Eisen, executive chair of the Democracy Defenders Fund and a former White House ethics adviser, rejected comparisons between Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and congressional investigations. “This is not Alice in Wonderland,” Eisen told Politico. “You need to have evidence.”
Former Obama White House attorney Ian Bassin and former DOJ civil rights prosecutor Kristy Parker wrote in a New York Times op-ed, “Bringing civil rights charges against the former president is not overreach by the Justice Department.”
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.