Trump agrees to fast-track visa for slain NYC teen Javits Frimpong's mother after Mamdani's appeal

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdanihas said the mother of Javits Frimpong will get a visa right away so she can come and say goodbye to her son. Mamdani shared the news in a tweet on Saturday. He said he spoke to President Trump, who agreed to give her the visa immediately.

People gathered at a vigil in the Bronx on Friday to remember 15-year-old Javits Frimpong. (GoFundMe)

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Javits, 15, was shot dead on his way to school in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

What did Mamdani say?

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Mamdani shared the update on Saturday after speaking with Trump.

“The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away.

Javits Frimpong’s mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. I just got off the phone with President Trump and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately.

All of New York City is mourning this tragedy," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Man accused of punching NYC woman freed by judge, allegedly attacks 85-year-old next day What happened on Thursday {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Guardian, the boy was from Ghana. He was chased down and shot on his way to school.

A police spokesperson told The Guardian that the NYPD got a report of a shooting near Crotona Park in the Bronx on Thursday morning. At about 9:24am local time, officers found Javits with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and declared dead there.

Police have made no arrests. Police are still looking for three teenage boys in connection with the shooting.

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As per The Guardian, surveillance video reportedly showed Javits running while a person in all black followed him. It said another video appeared to show masked people in dark clothes running away from the spot.

The attack has shaken the Claremont area of the Bronx and the city’s west African community.

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Father says son was bullied

“I lost him,” Javits’s father, Thomas Frimpong, told reporters on Thursday, as per The Guardian. “I don’t know what to do now.”

Frimpong said the shooting came as Javits marked one year in New York after arriving from Ghana. Father brought his son to live with him about a year ago in hopes of a better life. Frimpong described his son as “clever” and “quiet.”

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Frimpong said Javits was being bullied at DreamYard preparatory school. He said the school’s principal recently told him that two students were suspended for harassing Javits.

In a statement, the New York City Department of Education said, “Our hearts are with this young person’s family and school community during this unimaginably difficult time. We are making counseling and other supports are available to students, families, and staff who need them, and supporting NYPD as they investigate."

Bronx community gathers to remember Javits Frimpong

According to ABC7, religious leaders, family members and community members gathered in the Bronx on Friday to remember Javits. The vigil was held at the spot where he collapsed after the shooting. People prayed for the Bronx and asked young people to stop the violence that keeps taking lives in the area.

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The event was organized by religious leaders and drew people whose own families have faced similar loss.

Ghana’s minister of foreign affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemned the attack in a statement on Friday. “We will pursue justice and we will make sure that those who did this do not get away with it,” he said.