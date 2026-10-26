Trump aide Steven Cheung touts Nicki Minaj as new White House press secretary ahead of Michigan rally

As rapper Nicki Minaj appears alongside Donald Trump in Michigan Sunday afternoon, a top White House official has suggested the rapper for a vacant role at the White House.

US President Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj disembark Air Force One at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, US, October 25. (REUTERS)

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Minaj, who has appeared alongside Trump at some White House events, will be making her first political rally appearance with him ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections. With it, White House director of communications Steven Cheung suggested that she takes up the role of the White House press secretary. The post has been lying empty after Katie Zacharia's departure after just five days in office.

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Nicki Minaj traveled with Trump and Cheung abroad the Air Force One to Michigan for the rally. Cheung recorded an interview with Minaj during the flight and shared it on X. In the caption, Cheung wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

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Nicki Minaj appearance alongside Trump at the Michigan rally comes a day after former President Barack Obama rallied with Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit. NBC News said the rally with Obama was aimed at shoring up support for El-Sayed within the Black community. Trump's event with Minaj comes as a counter to that.

Most polls in Michigan show El-Sayed ahead of Republican Mike Rogers in the key Senate race. A Marist poll published on October 23 shows El-Sayed with 47% approval, leading Rogers by 1 percentage point. Meanwhile, the betting platform Kalshi shows El-Sayed with around 70% chance of winning.

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In the interview shared ahead of the rally, Cheung and Nicki Minaj talk about the economy- an issue that has been affecting Trump's approval ratings significantly ahead of the 2026 midterms.

"Why do you think the economy is moving under President Trump?" Cheung asks Trump in the interview.

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"Well, it's moving because we have a president that understands economics, first of all," Minaj says. "You know, I said before that the president is naturally a businessman. He's worked his way out of, you know, not having a dollar left in the bank. So if he could do that with himself and his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country.

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"You know, he's very tough. He's tough internationally. He tells them what we need, not what they need. We're not going to be paying to kiss their a**, okay? They are going to pay us to be affiliated with the United States of America, yes. The president is crisscrossing the entire country doing rallies, multiple rallies a day."