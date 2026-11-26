President Donald Trump accused his own administration of a “purposeful” move to under-report US economic growth, seizing on a routine data revision to underpin an allegation of election interference with no evidence.

Donald Trump calls for an investigation, claiming earlier US GDP figures were deliberately underreported before the election.. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more less

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In a social media post on Thursday, Trump pointed to GDP figures that showed the economy grew 4.3% annualized in the third quarter — revised from the 3.4% estimate in a previous release — saying it’s a “major difference.”

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“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE,” he said without offering proof.

Deep Dive What did the revised third-quarter US GDP figures show? The figures showed annualized growth of 4.3%, up from the earlier estimate of 3.4%—a revision of 0.9 percentage points. Why was the third-quarter GDP estimate revised upward? The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases GDP figures in stages and revises them as additional data becomes available. The revision reflected stronger business investment and consumer spending. Did Trump provide evidence that the pre-election GDP figures were deliberately under-reported? No. Trump called the earlier figures “fake” and demanded an investigation, but the article says he offered no proof of deliberate under-reporting.

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“I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,” the president added in the post, which was sent from his West Palm Beach golf course on the morning of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump has long stoked fringe or conspiratorial explanations for election defeats, though has previously chalked up this month’s midterm rout to the fact he was not personally on the ballot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has long stoked fringe or conspiratorial explanations for election defeats, though has previously chalked up this month’s midterm rout to the fact he was not personally on the ballot. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes GDP figures in stages, and the headline number often moves as the agency factors in additional data.

Trump has complained about unflattering economic numbers in the past. Last year, he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a report showed weak job growth.