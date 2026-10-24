Trump caught off guard by envoy's claim of possible strike on Iran this weekend: 'I don't know anything about that'

US President Donald Trump has responded to reports that the United States could strike Iran as soon as this weekend. He said he was unaware of the remarks made by his ambassador to Turkey.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

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Trump was speaking to reporters at the Florida airport before heading to a rally when he was asked about the possibility of an attack.

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“Your ambassador to Turkey just said that ‘absolutely, there could be a strike on Iran this weekend.’ Have you gone back on holding off until after the midterms?” a reporter asked.

“That was my ambassador? He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. If that's the case, I don't know anything about that,” Trump replied.

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US ambassador says strike possible this weekend

{{^usCountry}} US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that a strike on Iran could happen as early as this weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that a strike on Iran could happen as early as this weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack told podcast host Mario Nawfal during an interview while visiting the Gulf.

Barrack also stressed that Trump remained open to a diplomatic solution.

"President Donald Trump is very clear. He's open and available and accessible to a deal and we've been at the table for months and months and months," he said.

Barrack serves as the US point person on Syria but does not have a direct role in Iran policy.

Barrack says 'Trump not interested in regime change'

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Barrack said the US was not seeking to overthrow Iran's Islamic Republic, which has been an adversary of Washington and Israel since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

"If you keep threatening the world, our allies, the Gulf, there will be a consequence. The consequence won't be regime change," he said.

"The United States -- the president of the United States -- has said he's not interested in regime change," he added. "The problem with regime change always is, what's the day-two scenario?"

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Netanyahu renews threats against Iran

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed in recent days to topple Iran's clerical leadership.

“Iran wanted to destroy us; we stopped them. They wanted to produce nuclear bombs; we stopped them... Yet they persist,” Netanyahu said during an election rally in the southern town of Dimona earlier this year. “Therefore, there is only one way to end this: by toppling this regime.”

“This is the directive I have issued to the Israel Defense Forces, to the Mossad, and to all our security branches,” he added.

(With inputs from AFP)