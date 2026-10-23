‘Will get it straightened out’: Trump says will talk to Musk on Ukraine's Starlink issue

US President Donald Trump has said he would contact Elon Musk to address any continuing restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starshield, the military-grade communications system developed by Musk’s SpaceX. His remarks came after Ukrainian officials said curbs on the platform were still in place, contradicting Trump’s earlier claim that access had been restored. Trump said he had yet to speak to the billionaire but might do so if the restrictions continued. (AP)

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said he had been told the issue was resolved but would intervene if problems persisted, news agency Reuters reported.

“If there is a problem, I will get it straightened out,” Trump said.

Trump says he has not spoken to Musk Asked whether he had contacted Musk to restore access to the system, Trump said he had yet to speak to the billionaire but might do so if the restrictions continued.

“I have not spoken to him. I might have to, but I have not. I've heard it was fixed, but if it's not, I'll speak to him,” he said.

Trump had claimed on Thursday that Musk had restored Ukraine’s access to Starshield. However, Ukrainian officials said on Friday that restrictions on the communications platform remained in force.

Trump defends Musk over Starshield control Trump also dismissed concerns that Musk wielded excessive influence over a communications system considered vital to Ukraine’s military efforts against Russia’s invasion, which is now in its fifth year.

“I don't think he does,” Trump said. “Elon will never do anything wrong. I know him very well, he is a fair person.”

Trump and Musk have had a turbulent relationship. Musk headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which led efforts to cut government spending last year, before a public falling-out with the president.

Relations between the two appeared to improve again in recent months. Musk, who was born in South Africa, attended a state banquet at the White House in September for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from Reuters)