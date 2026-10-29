Obama responds to Cheesecake Factory row as Trump's remark about ‘hamburger and small dessert’ for $5000 at Mar-a-Lago comes into focus

Former President Barack Obama, on October 28, responded to the Cheesecake Factory row that the Donald Trump administration had raised over his remark.

Barack Obama responded to the Cheesecake Factory row over his remarks as Donald Trump's own comments about $5000 for a hamburger and small dessert at Mar-a-Lago came into focus. (Reuters, Getty via AFP)

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Speaking in Georgia, ahead of the November 3 midterms, Obama said “They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who's supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who's supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Democrat was campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms when he made the remarks. This response comes after Obama's joke on Trump's White House renovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Democrat was campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms when he made the remarks. This response comes after Obama's joke on Trump's White House renovation. {{/usCountry}}

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He'd said “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere,” while campaigning for Democrats in Ohio.

How Obama's comments sparked a backlash

When Trump was asked about Obama's remarks, he'd said the work was done by the “finest artisans” and Obama “doesn’t notice dirt and filth.” However, the backlash grew to claim that Obama was out of touch and was mocking a restaurant for regular people.

Also Read | MAGA foreign policy is a mess. Democrats disagree on what comes next

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Conservative political strategist Corinne Clark Barron wrote on X “KEEP THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY OUT OF YOUR ELITIST MOUTH.” New York Post columnist Lydia Moynihan said the remarks showed “how elitist he and the party that he continues to lead has become”.

Scott Bessent also dined there reportedly and told a Fox Business reporter “I had a great meal, always have a great meal." He added “tell the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try.” Bessent's net worth is estimated to be around $600 million.

Trump's $5000 for ‘hamburger and small dessert’ remark

Amid the backlash over Obama's Cheesecake Factory remark, Trump's own comments about food prices at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago have come into focus. Speaking about affordability before the midterms, Trump said “You could even come to Mar-a-Lago. You'll be my guest. The problem is that for $5,000 the most you'll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I'm not even sure you could buy that! No, don't go there. It's not a good place if you're price conscious.”

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Critics pointed out that it was Trump who seemed to be out of touch. One wrote “Just curious if @FoxNews @marthamaccallum @HARRISFAULKNER @DLoesch @ClayTravis are having as big an aneurysm about @realDonaldTrump demeaning MAGA being too poor to afford his country club restaurant as they are about Cheesecake Factory. Trump’s $5k hamburger & dessert.”

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Another added “The pearl clutching over The Cheesecake Factory which is on point with Longhorn Steakhouse while Trump is laughing people can’t afford a burger at Mar A Lago. What alternate universe do these people live in?”.

Yet another pointed out “Amid Growing Hunger Crisis, Narcissist trump Tells Voters They Couldn’t Afford a Burger at His Private Club,” and added "Making fun of the decor at Cheesecake Factory was elitist. Bragging that the crowd wouldn’t be able to afford the food at his club is callous.”