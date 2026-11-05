Trump defends Iran war after JD Vance blames it for Republicans' midterm losses: 'We had to do it'

While speaking at the White House about the ballroom construction, Donald Trump was asked about Vice President JD Vance’s remarks on Wednesday blaming the Iran war for the Republicans’ midterm election losses.
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Trump said he largely agreed with Vance’s assessment, attributing the setback partly to a short-term rise in gasoline prices. “I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit, short term,” Trump said.
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However, he maintained that military action against Iran was necessary, adding, “The Iran thing, we had to do and we continue to do it.”
Earlier Wednesday, JD Vance attributed the Republican Party’s defeat in the 2026 midterm elections to the Iran war and the US relationship with Israel. He said many voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election had shifted their allegiance to Democrats.
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In a detailed post on X discussing the election outcome, Vance outlined four key reasons behind the shift in voter support: "End the war", "Focus on cost of living/inflation", "Put America First" and "Change our relationship to Israel."
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In a detailed post on X discussing the election outcome, Vance outlined four key reasons behind the shift in voter support: "End the war", "Focus on cost of living/inflation", "Put America First" and "Change our relationship to Israel."
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“Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results,” he tweeted on X.
Later, Donald Trump Jr. also echoed the vice president’s views by reposting his statement on X. “Every word of this,” he wrote, adding three 100-point emojis to signal his agreement.
Iran claims credit for defeat
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Meanwhile, Iran’s security chief, Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, described the outcome of the US midterm elections as a political setback for Trump, crediting the Iranian nation with contributing to his defeat in Washington.
The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council wrote on X, "The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz — and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington,”
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Rezaei further warned, “Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price — from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” he added.
(With AP inputs)
Deep Dive
What did Donald Trump say about the Iran war and Republican midterm losses?
Trump said the Iran war contributed to the Republicans’ losses partly by causing a short-term rise in gasoline prices. He maintained that military action against Iran was necessary and said it would continue.
Why did JD Vance blame the Iran war for Republican losses in the 2026 midterms?
Vance said many people who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 switched to Democrats in 2026. He cited voter concerns including the Iran war, the cost of living and inflation, US priorities, and the relationship with Israel.
How did the Iran war affect gasoline prices and voter concerns?
Trump said the conflict pushed gasoline prices up in the short term. Vance also identified the war and cost-of-living concerns among the reasons some voters turned away from Republicans.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.