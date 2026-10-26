Trump drops bizarre Nicki Minaj remark amid obsession with Jon Husted's body: 'Hell of a beautiful a***'

President Donald Trump commented on rapper Nicki Minaj’s looks at a rally in Michigan on Sunday. He also continued his jokes about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physique, which he has spoken about at several campaign rallies.

Trump’s remark on Nicki Minaj

Donald Trump spoke about Nicki Minaj at his rally in Michigan on Sunday. (REUTERS)

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Donald Trump surprised many people at his rally in Michigan on Sunday when he talked about the looks of rapper Nicki Minaj. She was attending the rally.

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“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj,” Trump said, asking the rapper to stand up. “That’s hard to miss.”

“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki,” he added. “She’s been with us for a long time.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola injured in car crash; postpones campaign events before midterms Trump’s jokes about Senator Husted’s body {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola injured in car crash; postpones campaign events before midterms Trump’s jokes about Senator Husted’s body {{/usCountry}}

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The remark came as Trump kept joking about the body of Ohio Sen Jon Husted, a Republican. Trump has praised Husted’s looks at several rallies.

According to the New York Post, Trump said at a rally earlier this month, “I don’t do this with men very often.” He added, “I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these, like, claws.”

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As per the report, Trump said the same thing to a crowd in Youngstown, Ohio. “It’s never been my thing, to be honest with you. But I looked at his ass,” Trump said, as the crowd laughed. “And then I looked at his legs. It’s like a pile of muscle!”

As per The New York Post, Trump brought it up again at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, this weekend. “I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it - of course,” he told the crowd.

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Trump also praised the senator’s shoulders and said he hurt his own hand when he tapped Husted. “He’s like a piece of steel,” Trump said. “I said, ‘This guy’s a monster!’”

How Husted reacted

According to the New York Post, Husted, 59, has taken the jokes in stride. He is a former University of Dayton football star who helped his team win a DIII national championship.

“We’re an athletic family. We try to stay in shape,” he said. “I had a great joy of playing college football, and my wife’s a marathon runner, and we’re just trying to be a healthy family.”

Husted also spoke to Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie about Trump’s praise. “When I woke up the next morning after hearing that, I told my wife, I’m like, ‘Hey, I think I got to get down to the gym and keep up my reputation! So, I gotta keep working out,’” he said.