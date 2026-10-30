Trump explains why he is canceling Iowa and Kansas rallies the weekend before midterms: ‘I feel perfect’

Donald Trump was supposed to hold election rallies in Kansas and Iowa this weekend as the Republican Party mounts their campaign push on the final weekend before the midterm election. But the White House announced on Thursday that both rallies have been canceled.

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he hosts a Halloween event at the White House Thursday. (REUTERS)

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Going into the weekend before polling day on November 5, Republicans are facing severe headwinds due to Trump's declining popularity. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the 81-year-old's approval has increased to 32% this week, from a historic low of 31% last week.

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Trump was supposed to campaign for incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas. In Iowa, he was due to appear in a joint campaign rally with GOP Senate candidate Ashley Hinson and gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn. Both rallies were abruptly canceled on Thursday

The Associated Press says the cancelations come as part of a change in campaign strategy by the GOP, by which Trump will try to reach out to more voters instead of focusing on two states. The report notes that Trump will instead appear virtually at multiple rallies over the weekend.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Obama criticizes Trump over Ilhan Omar's alleged citizenship fraud probe that his administration started Trump explains why he is skipping rallies in Iowa and Kansas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Obama criticizes Trump over Ilhan Omar's alleged citizenship fraud probe that his administration started Trump explains why he is skipping rallies in Iowa and Kansas {{/usCountry}}

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Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appeared for a Halloween event at the White House Thursday. After the event, Trump was asked by a reporter from the White House press pool if he is canceling the rallies because he is sick. Trump lashed out at the reporter, calling it a "a sick question."

"Oh you're sick to ask that question. You are sick," Trump said. "Look at this guy. He's way out of shape," he continued, speaking to the other reporters. "You know what the reason is? I don't feel like I have to go to Kansas. I'm going to Florida tomorrow," he then said, suggesting that he doesn't need to go to Kansas because Sen. Roger Marshall "is doing very well."

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Trump continued criticized the reporter. "You've been following me for you two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell."

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May Republicans distancing themselves from Trump

Reuters reported on October 7 that a survey of voting records, public statements and campaign materials has revealed that 41 candidates in key races in the November 2025 midterms are maintaining a distance from Trump.

The report pointed out that at least 12 of those candidates have broken from Trump over handling of the Iran war, an issue that polls show is plaguing the POTUS most ahead of election day. These candidates have either publicly differed with Trump on key issues or proposed different policy lines on their own without directly breaking.