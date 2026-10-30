Obama criticizes Trump over Ilhan Omar's alleged citizenship fraud probe that his administration started

Former US President Barack Obama has criticized the Trump administration’s new investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar. However, the first probe into whether she married her brother began under Obama in 2016. Obama has criticized the Trump administration’s investigation into Ilhan Omar, but his admin investigated allegations about her marriage in 2016. (AFP, Reuters)

Obama called the raid on Omar’s home “appalling.” He posted on X: “Federal agents have raided her home, confiscated personal records, and seized her phone - all to try and uncover a nonexistent smoking gun from 20 years ago that will somehow make their case.”

“Think about that. The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president.”

Fox News Digital has confirmed that the probe into whether Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, married her brother in 2009 as part of an immigration fraud scheme began under Obama in 2016.

As per Fox News Digital, a source familiar with the matter said a US Attorney in Minnesota, appointed by then-President Joe Biden, shut down the probe in 2021.

As per The New York Times, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security started the probe in the summer of 2016. They “found some evidence that [the marriage] was fraudulent," the report said. It is not clear what the evidence was.

Now, the issue is back in the spotlight because of a fresh federal investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman by the Trump administration. Part of the new probe is about whether she or her father committed immigration fraud on her citizenship application.

Obama continued: “It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.”

“The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views," he added.

“Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her - or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same.”