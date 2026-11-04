Trump may replace Pete Hegseth after GOP midterm losses, Ron DeSantis in race: Report

US President Donald Trump has been asking his advisers and other people close to him whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should continue in his job after Republicans suffered major losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Donald Trump weighs Pete Hegseth's future as US defense secretary after Republican midterm losses. (REUTERS/Daniel Heuer/File Photo) (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump has raised the question with people around him and during phone conversations, as he considers whether Hegseth should remain in charge of the Pentagon following the Republican Party's poor election performance.

Trump aides may blame Iran war leaders for GOP losses

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Some White House aides believe that Hegseth may not be the only person blamed for the Republican Party's election defeat. They expect some of the criticism to be directed at Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CBS News reported.

Deep Dive Why is Trump considering replacing Pete Hegseth as defense secretary? After Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections, Trump asked advisers and others whether Hegseth should remain in the job. Some White House aides believe leaders involved in decisions about the Iran war could face criticism over the results. Could Ron DeSantis replace Pete Hegseth as defense secretary? DeSantis has been discussed as a possible replacement, but Trump has not announced a decision. A source said DeSantis could complete Senate confirmation during the lame-duck period and take over after his Florida governor’s term ends on January 5. Has Trump decided to remove Pete Hegseth? No. The report says Hegseth’s future remains uncertain and Trump has made no final decision. The White House has publicly said Trump has full confidence in him.

Cooper and Caine played important roles in providing guidance on the US war with Iran. Some White House aides believe their involvement in decisions related to the war could also bring criticism following the Republican losses.

Trump yet to decide on Hegseth's removal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Trump has not made a final decision on whether to remove Hegseth as defense secretary. Other sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News that his future in the position remains uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Trump has not made a final decision on whether to remove Hegseth as defense secretary. Other sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News that his future in the position remains uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hegseth was already facing pressure from Democrats before the midterm elections. Democrats had been trying to impeach him, and their efforts could gain more support following the election results.

Also read: Trump Media stock plunges 11% to record low after Democrats win Congress, wiping $73 million off Trump's fortune

The possibility of impeachment proceedings against Hegseth could increase because Democrats are now expected to hold strong majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Ron DeSantis may replace Pete Hegseth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being discussed as a possible replacement for Hegseth, one source told CBS News. DeSantis is a Republican and could be considered for the defence secretary's position if Trump decides to replace Hegseth.

The source suggested that DeSantis could complete the Senate confirmation process during the lame-duck period, which is the time between an election and the start of the newly elected Congress.

Under this proposed arrangement, DeSantis could take over as defense secretary after his term as Florida governor ends on January 5. This would allow him to move from the governor's office to the Pentagon, according to the source cited by CBS News.

White House backs Hegseth amid replacement reports

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Responding to reports about Hegseth's possible removal, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said that Trump continues to have full confidence in the defense secretary. In a statement, Kelly said Trump "has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth." She also praised the US military operations in Iran and Venezuela, as noted by CBS News.

Kelly further defended Hegseth's work at the Pentagon, praising his efforts to reverse what she described as the Biden administration Pentagon's focus on “DEI and woke ideology.”

Despite reports that Trump is discussing Hegseth's future and that DeSantis is being considered as a possible replacement, the White House has publicly maintained its support for the current defense secretary.