Trump replaces chief of staff after midterm defeat; immigration hardliner Stephen Miller succeeds Susie Wiles

US President Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff from Monday, November 9.

Trump names Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles from November 9. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Miller currently serves as deputy chief of staff and is among Trump's closest advisers. Wiles will move to Trump's political operation, the president said in a Truth Social post.

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“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Calls for Wiles to leave after Republican losses

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's decision to move Wiles to the political operation comes after calls from some former Trump allies for her to leave the White House role following the Republican losses in the midterm elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's decision to move Wiles to the political operation comes after calls from some former Trump allies for her to leave the White House role following the Republican losses in the midterm elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Former White House adviser Steve Bannon said on Friday that Wiles should be “removed immediately” over the GOP's performance.

“I think that you have to look to people like Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, and the political consultants that are there … because of the results, they should be removed and removed immediately,” Bannon said in an interview with British journalist Steven Edginton.

Also Read: Susie Wiles accused of pitting Vance against Rubio to survive Trump's post-midterm purge

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Former Trump staffer Caroline Sunshine also called for Wiles to resign on Wednesday over the election results.

“Susie Wiles needs to resign,” she told Fox News's Jesse Watters. “She needs to offer her resignation to the president before he has to ask for it. Her campaign skills have not translated into governing. Susie was behind the historic win in 2024, and she deserved credit for it and got the top job for it.”

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also said he expected Wiles to leave the position after the midterms.

“It's just a natural sort of time to make that change,” he told NewsNation's The Hill Sunday.

Who is Stephen Miller?

Miller was one of the key architects of Trump's immigration agenda during his first term. He helped shape policies on border restrictions, travel bans and limits on asylum, making immigration one of the central issues of Trump's presidency.

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Before joining the administration in 2017, Miller worked as a senior aide to former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions. He also served as a speechwriter for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Miller has continued to influence the administration's immigration policy during Trump's second term, particularly its plans for mass deportations and stricter border enforcement.