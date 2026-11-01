Trump, Netanyahu speak as US weighs renewed military action against Iran

President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday as Washington weighed possible renewed military action against Iran, according to a report. The call came even as diplomatic efforts continued through Qatari mediators to restart direct negotiations between the US and Iran.

Diplomatic contacts continue through Qatar as Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu consider military options and Tehran signals openness to direct negotiations (REUTERS/File Photo)

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The conversation followed a White House meeting earlier this week in which Trump reviewed military options with senior defense officials, The Wall Street Journal reported. The report said the administration has not ruled out additional military action if diplomacy fails.

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The Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that communication with Iran remains active but said Trump has not decided whether to authorize further strikes.“There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped,” Rubio told reporters after the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Georgia.

Rubio declined to set a deadline for negotiations. He said any agreement would need to address US concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and its support for armed groups across the Middle East. “We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn’t made a decision,” Rubio said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Judge orders Trump administration to pull 3 taxpayer-funded election ads, including '$5,000 to Americans' spot Iran signals openness to direct negotiations {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian officials indicated that Washington’s latest diplomatic outreach represented a shift in tone.

Senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said a letter sent by Vice President JD Vance showed a significant change in the US approach. “Their tone has shifted completely,” Rezaei told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, adding that he viewed the development as a positive sign.

According to The New York Times, the letter reached Tehran through Qatari mediators and proposed direct negotiations led by Vance. The report said Iran’s nuclear program would be part of discussions from the beginning.

WSJ also described the communication as a framework for future negotiations rather than a final peace proposal. It reported that Vance sent the letter at Trump’s direction.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Tehran had reviewed the proposal and viewed Washington’s effort to reopen dialogue as a “positive step.” He said an aide had travelled to Doha for consultations with Qatari mediators.

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Al Jazeera reported that a meeting could take place within a week, with Doha and Istanbul under consideration. However, no meeting has been officially confirmed.

Also read: Qatar pushes for US-Iran deal before midterms; holds marathon talks: Report

Military tensions remain despite diplomacy

Even as diplomatic contacts continue, both sides have maintained strong public warnings.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that any future US or Israeli military action would trigger a broad response. “If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” he said according to the Times of Israel.

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Rubio also accused Iran of supporting Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iraqi militias while threatening commercial shipping in the region. He said US naval forces have continued intercepting drones and anti-ship missiles.

Rubio warned that disruptions to shipping lanes could affect global food supplies by interrupting energy exports and agricultural trade.

Trump also addressed the situation during remarks at the White House on Friday. “There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking,” Trump said. “We have time, frankly.”