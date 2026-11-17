US President Donald Trump has said he does not take responsibility for the nationwide ground stop that halted flights on Friday. He blamed old equipment and Democrats, especially former President Joe Biden.

What did Trump say

Trump denied responsibility for the nationwide FAA ground stop. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to AP, Trump spoke publicly about the air traffic problems for the first time on Monday, as he left the White House for his trio to Asia. He said the Federal Aviation Administration’s communications system “had a heart attack.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” the president said.

Deep Dive What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop? Officials said a router at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, began flooding other routers after being replaced during an upgrade. A system replaced at a facility in Amarillo, Texas, also reportedly caused problems, and the precise cause remains under investigation. Why did a router problem lead to flights being grounded across the US? Air traffic facilities rely on telecommunications networks to share communications and radar data. When those systems were disrupted, controllers could not safely manage the usual volume of flights, so departures were stopped. Who did Trump blame for the FAA ground stop? Trump said he did not take responsibility and blamed outdated equipment and the Biden administration, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Sean Duffy said the system had suffered from a lack of investment over multiple administrations.

“I don’t take any responsibility,” Trump said, as per AP. He said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was in charge.

“Incredibly, everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing,” Trump said. He added, “the only responsibility should be, for 40 years they should have done this.”

Trump stayed silent on the issue until Sunday, when he posted on social media blaming Biden and asking Congress for more money. In November 15 post, Trump said Biden spent money on the FAA “unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.” On Monday, he also said Biden’s Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, “ruined the system."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also said on Monday, “We’ve been working with Congress to try and get the money,” as per USA Today. “I think the one good thing that comes of it, I’m sure Congress now will give us the money to fix,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also said on Monday, “We’ve been working with Congress to try and get the money,” as per USA Today. “I think the one good thing that comes of it, I’m sure Congress now will give us the money to fix,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Sean Duffy blames past administrations for US air traffic crisis, seeks additional $50 billion for FAA upgrade

FAA funding debate and Trump’s defense of White House projects

As per AP, Duffy has asked Congress for billions of dollars more to upgrade a system he said was ignored for decades. He said companies like AT&T, Verizon and Lumen are ready to deploy new architecture once the money is available. The administration is asking for $50 billion more.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Duffy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the problems go across both parties. “I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats because it’s all of them,” he said, as per USA Today. “It goes back, 20, 25, 30 years of a lack of investment.”

Congress approved $25 billion over five years under Biden for airport and air traffic control work, much of it spent on projects like runways and terminals. Republican-led Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 to upgrade the FAA’s air traffic system.

Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee questioned the need for more money, as per USA Today. “Fifteen months later, the administration’s obligated $4.3 billion but only spent $1 billion, leaving $8 billion unobligated and $11 billion unspent,” Reps. Rick Larsen and Andre Carson said. “Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senator Tammy Duckworth also said, “There’s always been money for vanity projects. But none to fix our air traffic control system?” as per USA Today.

Trump pushed back on Monday when asked if he is too focused on White House construction. As per AP, he said, “I spend very little time” on building projects, adding, “You don’t see me on a scaffold.” He also said, “I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape."

When asked who is paying for the work, Trump said, “This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts." The full cost of his building projects is not known.

Also read: L3Harris, contractor that revamped Trump’s Qatar-gifted jet, questioned by Sean Duffy amid FAA outage

What caused the nationwide ground stop

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to USA Today, the ground stop began at 3:45pm ET on November 13. Officials said the problem started after a router at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, was replaced during an upgrade from old copper wires to fiber-optic cables. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the new router started “flooding other routers in our air traffic control system.”

Duffy also said that a system replaced about three weeks earlier at a facility in Amarillo, Texas, began causing problems. Contractor L3Harris is examining the routers from both facilities.

Thousands of flights were halted because of the problem. Flights were allowed to resume at 8:15pm on November 13, but airlines were still dealing with delays and a backlog in the following days.