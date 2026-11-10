Trump reveals he threatened to jail AI Executive over security concerns: ‘Kiss your wife goodnight’

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he once threatened to have a senior executive at a major artificial intelligence company arrested over alleged security violations, describing an extraordinary intervention aimed at addressing potential risks linked to AI technology.

In a 60 Minutes interview, Trump recounted warning an AI executive of possible arrest over alleged security violations. (AP Photo)

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Speaking during an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes, Trump recalled receiving intelligence about an individual allegedly involved in activities that raised serious concerns about the use of artificial intelligence.

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"We had a situation where somebody was reported to us to be doing something bad with AI," Trump said.

‘Please give your wife a kiss good night,’ Trump issued stern warning to AI executive

The President said he personally ensured that the executive was contacted and issued a stern warning, telling the unidentified individual to prepare for arrest the following morning unless immediate action was taken.

"We called them very strongly and said, 'Get ready to go to jail. Please give your wife a kiss good night,'" Trump recounted.

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{{^usCountry}} He further described how the individual was allegedly told to return home, spend time with family and prepare for detention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further described how the individual was allegedly told to return home, spend time with family and prepare for detention. {{/usCountry}}

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"We said, 'Go home right now. See your wife and children. Give them a kiss good night. Because tomorrow morning, you're going to jail,'" he added.

According to Trump, the warning prompted an immediate change in the executive's approach. He claimed that "this person totally changed everything" after the intervention, while noting that the Department of Justice remains involved in addressing potential threats associated with emerging technologies.

Trump prioritises US leadership in AI race

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Discussing the wider implications of artificial intelligence, Trump pushed back against warnings from researchers who believe the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity. He argued that the United States must prioritise maintaining its technological advantage, particularly as competition with China intensifies.

"First of all, because China's gonna have it, okay? So if we don't have it, China's gonna have it," Trump said.

He stressed that allowing Beijing to gain the upper hand in artificial intelligence could put Washington at a significant strategic disadvantage.

"That would put us at an unbelievable disadvantage. It's all between us and China. There's nobody else," he stated.

The President also questioned predictions that AI could potentially lead to human extinction within the coming years, describing such warnings as overstated.

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"I think that the risk is not nearly as real as they talk. And I think the risk can be managed," Trump said.

Trump open to AI safeguards, but rejects excessive restrictions

Trump also indicated that he would be willing to work with Democratic lawmakers on artificial intelligence safety legislation, suggesting that bipartisan cooperation remains possible despite political differences over technology regulation.

Asked whether he would support working with Democrats on the issue, he responded, "Absolutely."

However, he made clear that any regulatory framework must not undermine America's position in the global AI race. "I don't mind guardrails. But I don't want to put us in a deep second position," Trump said, reiterating his belief that the United States currently leads the sector.

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He also contrasted America's regulatory approach with China's political system, arguing that Beijing operates under a model in which President Xi Jinping has the final say.

"We're leading number one. And China has no guardrails, by the way. They have the guardrails that whatever President Xi says goes. With me, it's pretty strong, but it's not quite that strong," he added.

The remarks highlight the administration's attempt to balance AI safety concerns with the broader economic and national security interests of the United States. While some Democratic lawmakers and technology researchers have called for stronger oversight, Trump's position suggests that safeguards will be considered as long as they do not slow American innovation or weaken its competitive standing against China.

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