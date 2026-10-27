'Looks corrupt, so terrible': Trump says Brazil election looked ‘rigged’ after Lula's big win

President Donald Trump said on Monday, October 26, that Brazil’s presidential election looked like it was “rigged,” without citing evidence. Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the election.

Trump says Brazil presidential election looked ‘rigged' (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked really bad to me.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

On being asked if he would “do something about the election,” Trump responded, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.”

Trump never endorsed a candidate

Deep Dive Why did Trump say Brazil’s presidential election looked rigged? Trump called the election “rigged” and “corrupt” but did not cite evidence. He said elections should be indisputable and that the result looked bad to him. Who won Brazil’s presidential election, and what was the vote margin? Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, winning about 51.8% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 48.2%. The margin was approximately 4.4 million votes. Why did Flávio Bolsonaro seek to annul Brazil’s election? Bolsonaro objected to a last-minute two-hour voting extension, arguing it created unequal conditions because some polling stations had already closed. His call for annulment did not mean the results had been legally invalidated.

Lula da Silva won a fourth term in office in a comeback over his right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro. While Trump never explicitly endorsed a candidate, he did embrace Bolsonaro at times, as did the broader MAGA movement, per Politico.

Trump publicly promoted his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Also Read | Trump ally defeated in Brazil? Lula celebrates fourth-term victory with blistering attack on rivals

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I didn’t take sides, I didn’t endorse anybody or anything, but I watched the election and it looks so corrupt. So terrible,” Trump said of the election, per ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I didn’t take sides, I didn’t endorse anybody or anything, but I watched the election and it looks so corrupt. So terrible,” Trump said of the election, per ANI. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has refused to concede and called for the results to be annulled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Brazilian official said that they were confident that the United States would eventually recognize Lula’s victory. They noted that the voting numbers were hard to dispute.

The official added, according to Politico, “So what if Trump doesn’t recognize? At the most, we can break diplomatic ties, to the benefit of China, but the U.S. will not invade Brazil to impose a puppet government. We are not a Venezuela. Our government will stand.”

Also Read | Trump offers $1 million reward for information leading to voter fraud conviction ahead of US midterms

Lula, in the past, defied Trump on issues such as tariffs. His win sparked backlash from some Trump supporters, including Steve Bannon, who called on the US President and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to cut off diplomatic relations, and “shut down everything with Brazil.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Lula vowed that dictatorship and fascism will never return to Brazil after his victory.

“This is God’s work – and it’s thanks to all of you,” Lula told supporters who had gathered in central São Paulo in the early hours of Monday to celebrate his comeback, per The Guardian.

“Today is a historic day,” Lula declared. “Democracy always, dictatorship never again. Democracy always, fascism never again.”