Was Kash Patel targeted? Steve Bannon calls Fox interview a 'sanctioned hit'

A TV interview has turned into a bigger political story after Steve Bannon claimed that Fox News host Maria Bartiromo’s questioning of Kash Patel was not coincidental but ‘sanctioned hit’. The moment came during Patel’s appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, where he was pressed on election claims and later revealed he plans to sue The Atlantic over a report alleging misconduct. Bannon calls Patel’s Fox News interview a “sanctioned hit,” saying the questioning was deliberate and approved. (REUTERS)

Bannon calls interview a “sanctioned hit” Speaking on his War Room show, Bannon reacted to Patel’s appearance on Sunday Morning Futures where Bartiromo questioned him on multiple issues, including President Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 election.

When asked whether he had “any information to verify” those claims, Patel responded, “Absolutely,” before adding, “We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down.”

Bannon said the exchange appeared orchestrated. “Maria Bartiromo, that was a sanctioned hit yesterday on Kash,” he said. “I think somebody wants to know when Kash and the FBI are really going to start to ramp up here.”

He compared the moment to Sen John Kennedy sharply questioning former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this year, shortly before she was removed from her position.

Also Read: 'Kash Patel has five weeks': Bombshell firing claim follows FBI's chief's ‘freak off’ response

“He eviscerated her,” Bannon said, before adding that the Bartiromo interview felt similar. “When you see something like that, that’s called a sanctioned hit. That is signed off on,” he said.

“They’re trying to get some information out or trying to see exactly if somebody is really doing their job.”

Bartiromo questioned Patel on whether there has been action on Trump’s repeated claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

“Every time I see President Trump, he says this repeatedly… Have you done anything about that?” she asked.

Patel said, “Absolutely, Maria,” and added, “We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down,” while claiming they are working with the Department of Justice and that arrests are coming.