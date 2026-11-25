Donald Trump has left open the possibility of pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if he faces criminal charges, but believes the company chief will not need one. In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump also urged Huang to cooperate with lawmakers and answer their questions when he appears before Congress next week.

Trump says he could pardon Jensen Huang and urges him to tell Congress the truth during next week's hearings. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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Huang is scheduled to speak with the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday and attend a Senate Banking Committee hearing next Thursday. His appearances come amid questions from lawmakers about Nvidia's chip exports to China and whether the company raised any national security concerns.

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“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump told the New York Post, referring to Huang's right against self-incrimination.

Deep Dive Why is Jensen Huang scheduled to testify before Congress? Lawmakers want answers about Nvidia’s chip exports to China and whether the company raised national-security concerns. Huang is scheduled to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Banking Committee. What did Trump say about pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? Trump said a pardon was an option if Huang faced criminal charges, but added that he did not think one would be necessary. Did Trump want Jensen Huang to invoke the Fifth Amendment during his testimony? No. Trump said he did not think Huang needed to take the Fifth and urged him to tell the truth, while noting that Huang’s lawyers would advise him.

The president added that he wanted Huang to be honest during the hearings. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know a very smart person.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked whether he would consider pardoning Huang if necessary, Trump replied, “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.” Trump discusses Huang's return to Nvidia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked whether he would consider pardoning Huang if necessary, Trump replied, “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.” Trump discusses Huang's return to Nvidia {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also defended his involvement in bringing Huang back as Nvidia CEO. He said he had assured the company's board that the executive did not face any problems from the administration.

The president argued that Nvidia's leadership was important to the country's position in the artificial intelligence industry. He warned that choosing an unsuitable replacement could have wider consequences for the United States.

“If Nvidia picked ‘the wrong person’ to replace Huang, ‘that would be a terrible thing for our country in many ways,’” Trump told the New York Post.

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During the interview, Trump also reviewed Nvidia's stock performance and commented on its recent movement. The company's shares had surged following Huang's reinstatement, although the stock had also experienced a decline.

Trump said he had not closely examined all the personal matters Huang disclosed before returning to the company. Asked about the number of affairs involved, he joked, “I got into the business of chips, much more than the business of sex.”

He also indicated that he had not received information suggesting Huang had relationships with other women who had questionable connections to Beijing.

The president further revealed that he had considered the possibility of the US government taking an ownership stake in Nvidia, similar to the government's reported 10% stake in Intel. However, he had not raised the proposal with the company.