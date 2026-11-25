Donald Trump has left open the possibility of pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if he faces criminal charges, but believes the company chief will not need one. In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump also urged Huang to cooperate with lawmakers and answer their questions when he appears before Congress next week.
Huang is scheduled to speak with the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday and attend a Senate Banking Committee hearing next Thursday. His appearances come amid questions from lawmakers about Nvidia's chip exports to China and whether the company raised any national security concerns.
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“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump told the New York Post, referring to Huang's right against self-incrimination.
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The president added that he wanted Huang to be honest during the hearings. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know a very smart person.”
When asked whether he would consider pardoning Huang if necessary, Trump replied, “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.”
Trump discusses Huang's return to Nvidia{{/usCountry}}
When asked whether he would consider pardoning Huang if necessary, Trump replied, “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.”
Trump discusses Huang's return to Nvidia{{/usCountry}}
Trump also defended his involvement in bringing Huang back as Nvidia CEO. He said he had assured the company's board that the executive did not face any problems from the administration.
The president argued that Nvidia's leadership was important to the country's position in the artificial intelligence industry. He warned that choosing an unsuitable replacement could have wider consequences for the United States.
“If Nvidia picked ‘the wrong person’ to replace Huang, ‘that would be a terrible thing for our country in many ways,’” Trump told the New York Post.
During the interview, Trump also reviewed Nvidia's stock performance and commented on its recent movement. The company's shares had surged following Huang's reinstatement, although the stock had also experienced a decline.
Trump said he had not closely examined all the personal matters Huang disclosed before returning to the company. Asked about the number of affairs involved, he joked, “I got into the business of chips, much more than the business of sex.”
He also indicated that he had not received information suggesting Huang had relationships with other women who had questionable connections to Beijing.
The president further revealed that he had considered the possibility of the US government taking an ownership stake in Nvidia, similar to the government's reported 10% stake in Intel. However, he had not raised the proposal with the company.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.