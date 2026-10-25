US President Donald Trump has described Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia as “terror-infested”, questioning why the United States accepts migrants from these nations instead of countries such as Norway and Sweden. Speaking at a rally in Perry, Georgia, on October 24, Trump recalled his earlier criticism of immigration from countries facing conflict and instability, drawing laughter from some audience members.

President Donald Trump says US should prioritize migrants from Norway, Sweden over conflict-hit nations. (AP)

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During the speech, Trump recalled asking Democratic senators why the US continued to accept immigrants from countries he disparaged rather than prioritizing people from Scandinavian nations.

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“Why do we always have to take people from shi*house countries? Why can't we take people from like, well, Norway, Sweden?” Trump said.

Deep Dive What did Trump say about accepting migrants from conflict-hit countries instead of Norway and Sweden? At a rally in Perry, Georgia, Trump questioned why the US accepts migrants from countries including Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia rather than prioritizing people from Norway and Sweden. He described some of those nations using a derogatory phrase. Why have Trump’s latest immigration remarks revived controversy over his 2018 comments? Trump’s remarks echoed a reported January 2018 White House comment questioning US immigration from African countries and Haiti. He later acknowledged making the remark, which had drawn criticism from lawmakers and civil rights advocates. How do Trump’s comments fit his administration’s immigration policies? The remarks come as his administration pursues tighter immigration rules and expanded enforcement. Trump has argued that restrictions are needed to protect national security and American workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The comments revive a controversy dating back to January 2018, when Trump reportedly used the same derogatory phrase during a White House meeting on immigration. His latest remarks come as his administration continues to pursue tighter immigration enforcement and restrictions on entry into the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments revive a controversy dating back to January 2018, when Trump reportedly used the same derogatory phrase during a White House meeting on immigration. His latest remarks come as his administration continues to pursue tighter immigration enforcement and restrictions on entry into the US. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump revisits controversial 2018 remarks

The latest comments recall a January 2018 White House meeting during which Trump reportedly questioned why the US accepted immigrants from African countries and Haiti rather than countries such as Norway. The Washington Post first reported the remarks, which prompted criticism from lawmakers and civil rights advocates. Trump initially denied using the reported language.

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However, in December 2025, he acknowledged making the remark during a speech in Pennsylvania, recalling his question about why the US accepted immigrants from what he called “shi*hole countries”.

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According to FactCheck.org, Trump's account supported the central claim made by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who attended the 2018 meeting and publicly described the remarks afterwards.

Immigration remains a priority for Trump

Trump's comments come as his administration continues to tighten immigration rules and expand enforcement measures. He has repeatedly criticized immigration from countries including Somalia and Haiti, while arguing that restrictions are necessary to protect national security and American workers.

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His administration has also pursued policies affecting refugee admissions and the legal status of some immigrant groups.

Trump's remarks about Haitians have previously included a claim that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating pets. Local officials said there was no credible evidence supporting that allegation, as ABC News reported.