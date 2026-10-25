Florida governor Ron DeSantis urges states to stop hiring foreign workers through H-1B visa program at universities

“Get rid of these programs that bring in foreign workers at the expense of young Americans,” DeSantis wrote. “We stopped H-1Bs at our universities in Florida and other states should follow suit.”

In a post on X, DeSantis said Florida had stopped H-1B hiring at its universities and called on other states to follow its example. He was responding to a post, that criticized universities for continuing to support programs that allow international students and foreign professionals to work in the US.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged other US states to stop hiring foreign workers through the H-1B visa program at public universities, arguing that such hiring comes at the expense of young American graduates struggling to find jobs.

The post on social media had argued that universities were lobbying to bring in international graduates through Optional Practical Training (OPT) and hire foreign professionals through H-1B visas, including for entry-level positions, despite deteriorating employment prospects for young graduates.

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Florida’s restrictions on H-1B hiring DeSantis began pushing for restrictions on H-1B hiring at public universities in October 2025. According to the Florida Governor’s Office, he directed the state’s Board of Governors to crack down on what he described as abuse of the program.

In March 2026, Florida’s Board of Governors temporarily barred the state’s 12 public universities from hiring new employees through the H-1B program. The restriction is scheduled to remain in effect until January 5, 2027, and does not apply to existing employees.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for jobs requiring specialized knowledge and, generally, a relevant bachelor's degree or equivalent. Universities and certain research organizations are exempt from the program’s annual numerical cap, allowing them to sponsor eligible workers outside the regular lottery.

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OPT program also under scrutiny The user’s criticism also focused on OPT, which allows international students on F-1 visas to gain work experience related to their studies after graduation.

Eligible students can generally work for up to 12 months under standard OPT. Graduates in qualifying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can apply for a further 24-month extension.

The program provides international graduates with an opportunity to gain US work experience and potentially secure longer-term employment through employer-sponsored visas.

DeSantis’s remarks come amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to tighten employment-based immigration rules and increase scrutiny of employers hiring foreign workers.