'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

President Donald Trump has said that if he he had been on the ballot, “we would have won in a landslide.”

A White House correspondent said that amid the 2026 midterm elections, a White House official claimed that the “mood” inside the White House is “defiant.” (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

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White House Correspondent for NewsNation, Kellie Meyer, had previously quoted a White House official as saying the same. She said that amid the 2026 midterm elections, a White House official told the outlet that the “mood” inside the White House is “defiant.”

“President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot,” the official said, Meyer shared in an X post.

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

The official added, “Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves. Also, anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with list of liberal extremist Democrats.”

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{{^usCountry}} The official concluded, “And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.” Latest update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official concluded, “And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.” Latest update {{/usCountry}}

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Polls have closed in several states, including Georgia and South Carolina. The midterm elections are set to determine the congressional balance of power. Early returns continue to show Democrats leading in Republican-held districts.

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The preliminary national results of CNN’s Voter Poll show that 71% of voters say that Congress is not doing enough to check President Donald Trump. Views of Congress and the Supreme Court are negative too.

Also Read | 3 NASA astronauts cast votes in US midterm elections from International Space Station

Sources close to Donald Trump have said that at times, the president has appeared hopeful that midterms polling was wrong and that his party will end up being more successful than they suggest, CNN reported. He has also privately conceded that his party may be facing the worst-case scenario, the sources said.

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Meanwhile, several progressives, including at least five members of the Democratic Socialists of America, will join the ranks of House Democrats in January after winning tonight. Three of them won in New York, where democratic socialists Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, and former New York City comptroller Brad Lander, won in deep-blue districts. DSA members won in Colorado too with Melat Kiros, Michigan with Donavan McKinney and Pennsylvania with Chris Rabb. Adam Hamawy won in New Jersey.