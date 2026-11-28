US President Donald Trump’s investment portfolio has come under fresh scrutiny after financial disclosures revealed that it sold up to $1 million worth of Nvidia shares days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed him about the chipmaker’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, and his alleged links to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as per a new report.
Trump made 43 Nvidia trades worth millions amid Jensen Huang controversy
An analysis of Trump's financial disclosures by the Daily Mail found that his portfolio carried out 43 Nvidia transactions between January and September 2026, including 28 purchases worth up to $16.7 million and 15 sales valued at up to $12 million.
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One of the reported sales, involving shares worth between $500,000 and $1 million, took place on May 18. This was the first Monday after Trump returned from his state visit to China, during which he had met Huang.
The timing has attracted attention because Rubio reportedly briefed Trump about Huang's connections to Alice Huang, a former executive at technology company Megaspeed, whom US officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.
However, the disclosures do not establish who authorised the transactions or whether Trump personally knew about the reported concerns when the shares were sold.{{/usCountry}}
However, the disclosures do not establish who authorised the transactions or whether Trump personally knew about the reported concerns when the shares were sold.{{/usCountry}}
Trump denies being briefed about alleged Chinese spy links
According to The New York Times, Rubio raised concerns about Huang's association with Alice Huang during a briefing aboard Air Force One as Trump travelled to China earlier in May.
US officials believe Alice Huang may have been working as an intelligence asset for Beijing. She was associated with Megaspeed, a technology company that has come under scrutiny over its alleged links to China.
Trump, however, has denied receiving the briefing and questioned the intelligence claims.
“Well, I don't know that she's a Chinese spy,” he told reporters last week.
The reported relationship between Huang and Alice Huang has also drawn attention to Nvidia's dealings with China, particularly amid concerns over the potential transfer of advanced American semiconductor technology.Also Read Alice Huang-linked firms raised $301 million against AI equipment in China: Report
What do Trump's Nvidia stock disclosures reveal?
The Daily Mail analysis found that Trump's portfolio made 28 Nvidia purchases and 15 sales during the first nine months of 2026.
However, the precise value of these transactions remains unclear. Financial disclosure forms list trades within broad monetary brackets rather than providing exact figures.
Based on the lowest values in those brackets, Nvidia purchases amounted to approximately $5.1 million, while sales totalled around $4.4 million. The higher estimates put purchases at $16.7 million and sales at $12 million.
Under the 2012 STOCK Act, senior government officials must disclose stock transactions exceeding $1,000 within 30 days of becoming aware of them, and no later than 45 days after the transaction. Trump's filings also show that he has paid late fees on at least two occasions.
His latest disclosure, released on November 19, covers transactions up to September 24. Any subsequent trades have not yet been made public.
The White House has maintained that Trump does not personally manage his investments, saying independent third-party financial institutions oversee his portfolio.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.