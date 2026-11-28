US President Donald Trump’s investment portfolio has come under fresh scrutiny after financial disclosures revealed that it sold up to $1 million worth of Nvidia shares days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed him about the chipmaker’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, and his alleged links to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as per a new report.

Trump made 43 Nvidia trades worth millions amid Jensen Huang controversy

A Daily Mail analysis found 43 Nvidia transactions in Trump’s portfolio from January to September 2026, including a sale worth up to $1 million shortly after his China visit. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An analysis of Trump's financial disclosures by the Daily Mail found that his portfolio carried out 43 Nvidia transactions between January and September 2026, including 28 purchases worth up to $16.7 million and 15 sales valued at up to $12 million.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

One of the reported sales, involving shares worth between $500,000 and $1 million, took place on May 18. This was the first Monday after Trump returned from his state visit to China, during which he had met Huang.

The timing has attracted attention because Rubio reportedly briefed Trump about Huang's connections to Alice Huang, a former executive at technology company Megaspeed, whom US officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the disclosures do not establish who authorised the transactions or whether Trump personally knew about the reported concerns when the shares were sold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the disclosures do not establish who authorised the transactions or whether Trump personally knew about the reported concerns when the shares were sold. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read

Trump denies being briefed about alleged Chinese spy links

According to The New York Times, Rubio raised concerns about Huang's association with Alice Huang during a briefing aboard Air Force One as Trump travelled to China earlier in May.

US officials believe Alice Huang may have been working as an intelligence asset for Beijing. She was associated with Megaspeed, a technology company that has come under scrutiny over its alleged links to China.

Trump, however, has denied receiving the briefing and questioned the intelligence claims.

“Well, I don't know that she's a Chinese spy,” he told reporters last week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The reported relationship between Huang and Alice Huang has also drawn attention to Nvidia's dealings with China, particularly amid concerns over the potential transfer of advanced American semiconductor technology.

Also Read

What do Trump's Nvidia stock disclosures reveal?

The Daily Mail analysis found that Trump's portfolio made 28 Nvidia purchases and 15 sales during the first nine months of 2026.

However, the precise value of these transactions remains unclear. Financial disclosure forms list trades within broad monetary brackets rather than providing exact figures.

Based on the lowest values in those brackets, Nvidia purchases amounted to approximately $5.1 million, while sales totalled around $4.4 million. The higher estimates put purchases at $16.7 million and sales at $12 million.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the 2012 STOCK Act, senior government officials must disclose stock transactions exceeding $1,000 within 30 days of becoming aware of them, and no later than 45 days after the transaction. Trump's filings also show that he has paid late fees on at least two occasions.

His latest disclosure, released on November 19, covers transactions up to September 24. Any subsequent trades have not yet been made public.

The White House has maintained that Trump does not personally manage his investments, saying independent third-party financial institutions oversee his portfolio.