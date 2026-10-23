Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, blasts ‘outrageous’ report on alleged undisclosed foreign bank accounts

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, heavily criticized a report which allegedly revealed his secret financial agreements with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, slammed a report allegedly revealing his secret financial agreements. (REUTERS)

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Kushner's remarks came on Thursday after Vanity Fair published an excerpt from an upcoming book.

What Jared Kushner said about the report

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Kushner wrote on X “The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them.”

He said that there were no bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or any other verifiable details which were given in support of the accusations leveled. Further, Kushner alleged that he was ‘one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation.’

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"These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent," Kushner added.

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What are the allegations against Jared Kushner

As per the article, the allegations against Kushner involve secret bank accounts, where he was a signatory. It also includes hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign transfers and political arrangements with leaders in the Middle East.

The report noted that Dutch investigators came across these findings after gaining access to Kushner’s phone through a Russian hacker who had been apprehended and flipped.

The phone use from 2018 was monitored by said Dutch investigators, who reportedly found Trump's son-in-law access a bank account linked to the UAE, that had $750 million transferred into it by a charity funded by the UAE government. An unnamed person also reportedly held discussions with officials from Israel and the UAE about a ‘secret financial agreement between Kushner, the UAE, and, at least initially, Saudi Arabia.’

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The Vanity Fair report cited this person and noted that they alleged Kushner promised UAE president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that he would ‘push their agenda with Trump if they participated in a fund.’

Trump's son-in-law appeared to take exception to the excerpt from the story which suggested that he might have violated US law by allegedly failing to disclose his activity with the account in question.

The report went on to allege that Al Nahyan used another bank account meant for Kushner and moved $1 billion to Israel via Azerbaijan for Kushner. The report also claimed that presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were paying for Kushner's influence in the US government.

This is the latest allegation Kushner is facing, after Rep. Robert Garcia of California opened a House Oversight Committee investigation into Ivanka Trump's husband. This came following a CNN report which alleged Kushner's private equity firm became the largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, which invests in companies providing Israel with military equipment. Kushner, who's part of the Israel-Gaza peace efforts, rejected the CNN report and alleged the publication was suggesting his work in the Middle East ‘somehow benefited investments in Israeli defense companies.’