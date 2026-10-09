Tsunami alert after Panama earthquake: Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico and 5 other countries at risk

Hazardous waves may affect parts of Central and South America after Panama earthquake, according to the US tsunami warning system.

Which countries are at risk?

Tsunami alert after Panama earthquake. (Unsplash/ representative image)

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According to Reuters, hazardous waves are possible in the 9 countries: Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico following the Panama earthquake.

As per Reuters, the US Tsunami Warning System showed possible tsunami threats across much of Central America’s Pacific coast. It also showed threats in Colombia and Ecuador. The system also said there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

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Where did the earthquake strike?

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was near the country's southern tip, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the remote community of Pitaloza Arriba, as per AP.

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{{^usCountry}} The center of the quake was close to a rural community called La Pitaloza. It is in the south of Panama, near the Pacific coast, in an area where very few people live. The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 8.0 but later revised it to 7.6, as per Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The center of the quake was close to a rural community called La Pitaloza. It is in the south of Panama, near the Pacific coast, in an area where very few people live. The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 8.0 but later revised it to 7.6, as per Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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As per AP, local media reported that the quake was also felt in parts of neighboring Colombia.

Also read: Is Hawaii under a tsunami warning after Panama earthquake? Latest US updates

Tremors felt in Panama City and Costa Rica

According to AP, the tremors were felt in Panama City, where buildings shook and people ran out into the streets. Many rushed out of buildings and gathered in the streets to wait for news about the quake’s impact.

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As per Reuters witnesses, the quake was felt in Panama City and also in Costa Rica’s capital.

Any damage so far?

There were no immediate reports of damage in Panama and the Panama Canal Authority said the waterway was operating normally.

Omar Smith of the National Civil Protection Service said damage was mostly in the central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos, as per AP. He told the Telemetro Reporta news channel that there were no reports of damage in the capital, which is known for its hundreds of skyscrapers. Smith urged people to stay calm.

Residents scared, aftershocks continue

Aftershocks kept shaking the streets soon after the quake on Friday.

Rosendo Dominguez, 60, is from Herrera province, where the quake struck. He told AP by phone: “We felt it very strongly. It knocked things over in the kitchen, but we’re okay, though we’re very scared.”

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He added: “Everyone is outside, scared.”