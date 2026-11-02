Tucker Carlson claims Trump admin could soon launch nuclear strike on Iran with Netanyahu ‘pushing hard’

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson claimed on Saturday that US President Donald Trump could decide within days whether to authorise a nuclear strike on Iran. He alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring the administration to attack an underground nuclear facility.

Tucker Carlson alleged the US could decide within days on a nuclear strike targeting Iran's nuclear program. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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Carlson did not provide evidence for the claims, and no US or Israeli officials have publicly confirmed them.

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In a lengthy post on X, Carlson alleged the proposed target would be "Pickax Mountain" in central Iran, where he claimed Israeli intelligence believes Tehran has restarted uranium enrichment. He further claimed that no conventional US weapon could destroy the underground facility and alleged that a nuclear weapon would be the only military option.

Also read: 'Next war could last longer': Iran warns US as Trump hints at fresh strikes

“Bibi calls Trump about it every day.”

Carlson also claimed Netanyahu has been urging Trump to approve such an attack. “Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. ‘Bibi calls Trump about it every day,’ says an informed observer,” Carlson claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} alleged that senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, support renewed military operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} alleged that senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, support renewed military operations. {{/usCountry}}

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“Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. After last week’s election results, he can’t form a government unless Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics and brokers a deal with other parties that gives Netanyahu 61 seats in the Knesset,” Carlson wrote.

He added, “Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war.”

He also claimed former President Barack Obama opposes a draft Iran peace proposal being negotiated in Doha. “In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha,” he wrote.

None of those allegations can be independently verified.

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Claims come amid ongoing US-Iran diplomacy

Carlson's post comes as indirect talks between Iran and US-backed mediators continue in Doha to end months of conflict.

According to Reuters, Iranian negotiators and Qatari mediators entered a third consecutive day of discussions on Sunday. President Trump has said he prefers a diplomatic solution but has also left open the possibility of military action if negotiations fail. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said Trump had not made a final decision on additional strikes.

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The Associated Press also reported earlier this week that US officials privately warned regional allies to prepare for the possibility of renewed strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections. However, AP said no final decision had been made.

Also read: Trump says remaining Iran nuke sites can be hit in ‘10 minutes’ as Mojtaba warns of attacks without ‘geographic limits’

Carlson warns of global consequences

In his X post, Carlson argued that a nuclear strike on Iran would have devastating global consequences. “The rest of America’s longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war.”

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He claimed radioactive fallout would contaminate the Persian Gulf, endanger millions of people and encourage other nuclear-armed states to use atomic weapons in future conflicts.

“On September 27th, Netanyahu flew secretly to Abu Dhabi to enlist the UAE in his lobbying effort for a final attack on Iran. The Emiratis refused. After eight months of conflict, Gulf economies are teetering. So are global energy and fertilizer markets. They won’t recover soon,” Carlson claimed.

He added, “At this pace, a global depression is imminent. A nuclear strike would radically accelerate the destruction. Fallout from a ground explosion at Pickax Mountain would contaminate the Persian Gulf, poisoning the water supply for 100 million people.”

He further alleged the Trump administration had quietly revised US nuclear doctrine since February to make first use of tactical nuclear weapons easier.

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He wrote, “Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. “Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” says an informed observer.”

However, he also added, “Trump is listening to his vice president, JD Vance, and to his envoy and friend Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue a deal with Iran can be made.”

He added, “One group that hasn’t been consulted so far is the global population — the hundreds of millions of people who will be killed along with their children if Trump is pushed by Netanyahu into launching a nuclear strike next week.”