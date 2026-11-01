Trump says remaining Iran nuke sites can be hit in ‘10 minutes’ as Mojtaba warns of attacks without ‘geographic limits’

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the US had “knocked out” Iran's nuclear sites, adding that the remaining ones can be struck within “10 minutes.” Previous US and Iranian negotiations, mediated by other countries, have been marred by distrust (AP/ Handout via Reuters) Speaking to reporters while attending a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, “We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes.”

.@POTUS: "We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes." https://t.co/VtH9B7ExZs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 1, 2026

This came even as Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of an immediate response to any “kind or level of threat” from America in the future, saying it would be one without “geographical limits”. Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the war began in February this year, reportedly made these remarks in a meeting with military chiefs. The Iranian Supreme Leader also called for an updated list of potential US and Israeli targets, Iran's state media reported. Also Read | Trump, Netanyahu speak as US weighs renewed military action against Iran Trump says Iran ‘not reliable’: ‘They make a deal, then they back out’

Deep Dive What did Trump say about Iran’s remaining nuclear sites? What did Mojtaba Khamenei warn the US and Israel about? What is the status of proposed US-Iran talks?

When asked whether the US would “go back to war against Iran as soon as this week”, Trump said it was a “stupid question.” “Let's say I did — would I tell you?” he replied.

NYT: "Do you expect to go back to war against Iran as soon as this week?" @POTUS: "Why would you ask such a stupid question? Let's say I did — would I tell you?" https://t.co/u5xDlkkXQ9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 1, 2026