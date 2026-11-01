Trump says remaining Iran nuke sites can be hit in ‘10 minutes’ as Mojtaba warns of attacks without ‘geographic limits’
Trump also said that Iran was “not very reliable”, adding, “They make a deal and then they back out.”
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the US had “knocked out” Iran's nuclear sites, adding that the remaining ones can be struck within “10 minutes.”
Speaking to reporters while attending a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, “We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes.”
.@POTUS: "We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes." https://t.co/VtH9B7ExZs— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 1, 2026
This came even as Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of an immediate response to any “kind or level of threat” from America in the future, saying it would be one without “geographical limits”. Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the war began in February this year, reportedly made these remarks in a meeting with military chiefs. The Iranian Supreme Leader also called for an updated list of potential US and Israeli targets, Iran's state media reported.
Also Read | Trump, Netanyahu speak as US weighs renewed military action against Iran
Trump says Iran ‘not reliable’: ‘They make a deal, then they back out’
Deep Dive
When asked whether the US would “go back to war against Iran as soon as this week”, Trump said it was a “stupid question.” “Let's say I did — would I tell you?” he replied.
NYT: "Do you expect to go back to war against Iran as soon as this week?" @POTUS: "Why would you ask such a stupid question? Let's say I did — would I tell you?" https://t.co/u5xDlkkXQ9— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 1, 2026
The US President reiterated that Iran would “never have a nuclear weapon”, while claiming that Tehran “wants to make a deal”. However, Trump said that Iran was “not very reliable”, adding, “They make a deal and then they back out.” In the past, the US and Iranian negotiations, which have been mediated by multiple countries including Pakistan, Qatar and Oman, have been marred with distrust. Both sides have acknowledged their lack of trust in the other.
US and Iran had agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MOU) and ceasefire extension framework in June, it quickly unravelled over sticking points, including navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.
US tone in Vance letter ‘completely shifted’, ‘good sign’: Iran
While Trump has maintained that Tehran is seeking talks, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei has termed US Vice President JD Vance's recent letter as a “victory.” Vance's letter was delivered to Rezaei, who is the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
“Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory,” the Iranian security chief told state broadcaster IRIB. However, Rezaei told state television that he hasn't responded to the letter from Vance, and did not elaborate on the details of the communication.
Also Read | Uranium transfer, Strait of Hormuz reopening: Key takeaways from Iran-US draft proposal
The letter allegedly proposes direct talks with Iran under Vance's leadership, with the Iranian nuclear program being a part of discussions from the beginning, the New York Times reported.
A Wall Street Journal report citing a source said the letter had outlined a “framework for negotiations”, adding that it was sent out at US President Donald Trump's directive. Trump has publicly maintained that Iran is seeking negotiations. Following Vance's letter, a meeting between Iran and US officials can now be held within a week in Doha or Istanbul, Al Jazeera had earlier reported citing sources.
The conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February earlier this year, and killed Iran's former Supreme Leader and Mojtaba's father, Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with attacks on US interests and bases in Gulf countries, and effectively blocked navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More