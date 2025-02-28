Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Twitter Files' Part 2? Internet reacts as X influencers receive ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1’ binders

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 28, 2025 02:39 AM IST

X influencers were seen with 'Epstein Files: Phase 1' binders at the White House, sparking social media comments like "This smells like the Twitter Files."

Jack Posobiec, DC Draino, Libs of TikTok, Mike Cernovich, Chad Prather, Liz Wheeler, and other X influencers were seen with binders labeled "Epstein Files: Phase 1" at the White House on Thursday. This came just hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the U.S. Department of Justice would release additional files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As photos and videos of the conservative commentators circulated, social media users began commenting that this resembled the release of the 'Twitter Files.’

X influencers receive ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1’(X/ DC Draino)
X influencers receive ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1’(X/ DC Draino)

“Trump did exactly what I was afraid of, just like Elon did with the 'Twitter Files.' The Epstein files should have been released on a website to the public, not just to a few select people. Any of these “influencers” who don’t immediately scan and publicly post the entire binder will have outed themselves as a grifting gatekeeping POS,” one person wrote on X.

Another commented, "Not blackpilling, but today's Epstein stunt is unfortunately delegitimizing and a poor attempt at recreating some kind of "Twitter Files" type exposé. We have all the power now, so we don't need influencers to leak stuff. Use the government. That's why we put you in power."

A third person wrote, “This smells like the Twitter Files again. Select individuals receive the information and decide how to release it. Create a link on a government website and every American can access and review it. Why the Gate Keeping? I hope I am wrong.”

Another person wrote, “A lot of famous X accounts peeps given the first Epstein file. Question: why not just put it out on X like they did the Twitter files? This feels like a club that we're not privileged enough to be in. These people will make lots of revenue by posting what they have on X.”

What are the 'Twitter Files'?

The ‘Twitter Files’ refer to a collection of internal documents and communications from Twitter that were released between December 2022 and March 2023 on X. Independent journalists, including Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss, obtained these records from Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, and subsequently shared them with the public. The release of these documents was presented as an evidence of a large-scale conspiracy between social media companies and the government, allegedly aimed at violating the First Amendment rights of users, MSNBC reported.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On