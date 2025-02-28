DC Draino, Mike Cernovich and other X influencers seen with ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1’ binders at White House | Video

Conservative political commentators and X influencers were seen leaving the White House with binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1.” Among those seen were DC Draino, Libs of TikTok, Mike Cernovich, and Liz Wheeler. Jack Posobiec also shared a selfie with the files on the X handles. Conservative political commentators were seen leaving the White House with binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1.”(X/DC Draino and X/ Jack Poso)

Sharing a video of him with the blinder, DC Draino wrote on X, “I’ve been informed that every word of the Epstein Files in this binder will be released in full today. We cannot control exact time, but it’s happening. The Trump admin is the most transparent in our lifetimes. Equal justice is being restored in America.”

This comes hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi said the U.S. Department of Justice will release more files related to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein on Thursday. She said flight logs, names and “a lot of information” will be revealed.

Speaking to Fox News host Jesse Watters, Bondi explained the reason behind the delay in releasing the files.

“There are well over — this will make you sick — 200 victims … over 250, actually,” the attorney general said. “So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information, but other than that, I think tomorrow — you know, the personal information of victims — other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news, right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office."

Jeffery Epstein case -

Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier accused of sexually abusing children for more than a decade, was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell later that year while awaiting trial.

Epstein had connections to high-profile figures, including royals, presidents, and billionaires. In January 2024, court documents related to Epstein were unsealed in a lawsuit filed by one of his victims, Virginia Giuffre.