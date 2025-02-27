Pam Bondi says Jeffrey Epstein files ‘should be released’ on Feb 27, ‘A lot of flight logs, a lot of names’

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that the Jeffrey Epstein files “should be released tomorrow," meaning Thursday, February 27, and cited privacy concerns as the reason why it has been “taking some time.” She said in an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters that it was taking so long to release the “papers” because they were redacting the names of more than 200 victims. Pam Bondi says Jeffrey Epstein files could be released on Feb 27 (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

"Other than that, I think tomorrow Jesse... you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office,” Bondi said. On being asked what kind of information would be released, Bondi revealed, “Hopefully tomorrow, a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information.”

Pam Bondi recently teased plans to release documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein

This comes just days after Bondi teased plans to release documents connected to the convicted sex offender. Bondi said on Friday, February 21, that there are “a lot of documents” related to Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed.

At the time, Bondi revealed during an interview with Fox News that she got a brief about the materials shortly after she was confirmed to her post in Donald Trump’s office, and that looking at them was a “directive” from the president himself.

Bondi was asked during a life broadcast, “The [Department of Justice] may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients – will that really happen?”

Bondi replied, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review; that has been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies.”

Trump had promised in September 2024 that he would release footage of UFOs and the so-called "Epstein files” if he is re-elected as president. Bondi previously praised the president, saying, “Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous.”