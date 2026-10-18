Two I-275 ramps in Ohio to close this weekend for bridge repairs: Which routes are affected?

Two ramps at the Interstate 275 and state Route 4 interchange in Hamilton County, Ohio, will be closed this weekend for bridge repairs. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the closures.

Which ramps will be closed?

Two ramps at the I-275 and SR 4 interchange in Ohio will close from Friday night. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

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As per Local12, the ramp from southbound SR 4 to eastbound I-275 will close. The ramp from northbound SR 4 to westbound I-275 will also close.

When will the closures begin and end?

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The closures will begin at 8pm on Friday.

As per the report, the restrictions are scheduled to stay in place until 6am on Monday, October 19.

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Why are the ramps closing?

As per Local12, the closures are part of a project to heat-straighten beams and replace cross frames. According to the report, this work is being done beneath the I-275 bridge over SR 4, which is also known as Springdale Pike.

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Drivers on southbound SR 4 who want to go to eastbound I-275 should use westbound I-275 and the Winton Road interchange to turn around.

Drivers on northbound SR 4 who want to go to westbound I-275 can take eastbound I-275 to the SR 747 interchange.

Bridge inspections also planned in downtown Knoxville

According to the government announcement, drivers in downtown Knoxville in Knox County should also be ready for road work that will have a significant impact on traffic. As per the notice, crews will inspect several bridges in the downtown area from Monday, October 19, to Wednesday, October 28. The inspections will take place daily and will need ramp closures.

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Monday, October 19: As per the notice, the I-275 Southbound ramp to Western Avenue and Henley Street will be closed. Drivers should take I-40 West to Exit 387 (17th Street/Western Avenue) or I-40 East to Exit 388A (James White Parkway).

Tuesday, October 20: The I-275 Southbound ramp to Henley Street will be closed. Drivers should use the Western Avenue ramp, turn left onto Western Avenue, then left onto Henley Street.

Wednesday, October 21: Access to Henley Street from I-40 Eastbound at Exit 388 will be closed. Drivers should use the Western Avenue ramp from Exit 388, turn left onto Western Avenue, then left onto Henley Street.