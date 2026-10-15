Miami University: What's happening near McGuffey Hall on Oxford, Ohio campus? RedHawk Alert sent

Update (2:42 p.m. EDT): Miami University issued an all-clear notice on Thursday after an emergency alert warned students of an active threat on its Oxford, Ohio, campus. Miami University has sent out RedHawk Alert about 'active threat situation' on the Oxford, Ohio, campus. (Unsplash)

"RedHawk Alert: EMERGENCY - ALL CLEAR! No active threat on campus. Safe to resume your daily activities," the alert stated.

According to WBOY, the Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the reported incident involved fireworks.

Update (2:30 p.m. EDT): Miami University said it received reports of gunfire near McGuffey Hall on its Oxford, Ohio, campus on Thursday. Officers searched the building and surrounding area and found no ongoing threat, according to the university's latest alert.

"RedHawk Alert: EMERGENCY -Reports of gunfire was reported in the area of Mcguffey Hall. Officers have checked the building and all is clear. The surrounding area has been checked and no issue has been located. Officers will continue to check the area. Stay vigilant!!" the alert stated.