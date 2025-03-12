UK keeps ‘all options ready’ in response to Trump's 25% steel, aluminium tariffs

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that “all options are on the table” in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a blanket 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports from across the globe. Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, departs 10 Downing Street to attend a weekly questions and answers session at parliament, in London, UK, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Starmer was responding to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during a weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons. Davey called for the UK to be “more robust like the Europeans and Canadians” in responding to Trump's tariff threats.

Speaking on the UK's approach, Starmer said, “On the question of tariffs, like everybody else I’m disappointed to see global tariffs in relation to steel and aluminium, but we will take a pragmatic approach. We are negotiating an economic deal which covers and will include tariffs if we succeed but we will keep all options on the table.”

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, said he will focus on “rapidly negotiating” an economic agreement with the US to avoid additional tariffs that could trigger uncertainty and affect businesses and the wider economy.

“I will continue to engage closely and productively with the US to press the case for UK business interests. We will keep all options on the table and won’t hesitate to respond in the national interest,” said Reynolds.

How EU, Canada responded

The European Union will levy partial tariffs worth $28 billion on certain US products including steel and aluminium products, textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods. These retaliatory measures will be enforced starting April 1 and will be fully in place by April 13.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc's measures are “strong but proportionate” and clarified that its stands open to negotiations. “Jobs are at stake, prices up, nobody needs that, on both sides, neither in the EU or the US,” she said.

Canadian officials told AP on Wednesday that the government will impose additional tariffs worth $20.7 billion as a retaliation to Trump's decision to levy 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Trump had pulled back on his threat to double his 25% tariff for Canadian steel and aluminium after Ontario rescinded its decision to impose a 25% tariff on electricity sold to nearly 1.5 million American consumers living in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump would not back down on his decision as the intention is to strengthen domestic production of steel and aluminium. He also said that the US president will add copper to his list of tariff measures that seek to protect domestic industries.

(With AP inputs)