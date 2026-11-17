Authorities in Idaho evacuated residents in a Coeur d’Alene neighbourhood after officials discovered an unexploded bomb on Monday evening. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said it found the suspected explosive device near the intersection of Belmont and Appaloosa.

Kootenai County officials said residents near Belmont and Appaloosa were evacuated after a suspected unexploded bomb was discovered. (Unsplash )

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Coeur d’Alene, located in northern Idaho, has previously experienced emergency responses involving suspicious objects and public safety concerns. One notable example is the Downtown Bomb threat in 2019.

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{{^usCountry}} The discovery comes as authorities across the US continue to respond to suspicious package and explosive device reports with heightened caution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discovery comes as authorities across the US continue to respond to suspicious package and explosive device reports with heightened caution. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Peoria bomb threat: Police continue search for more explosives at BioUrja plant as evacuation order remains

Residents evacuated as officials secure area

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department began evacuating nearby residents at around 6pm Monday as a precaution. Officials have not provided a timeline for when residents would be allowed to return to their homes.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the device remained unexploded when authorities located it. Officials did not say whether the object was an active explosive.

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The sheriff’s office and Coeur d’Alene Police have not released further details about the investigation.

Also read: Bomb confirmed at Illinois BioUrja ethanol plant as Peoria evacuation continues, mayor says

Incident follows recent Peoria bomb scare

The Idaho evacuation comes just days after another explosives-related incident in Peoria, Illinois.

Authorities in East Peoria, Illinois, ordered residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant to evacuate following a bomb threat.

After BioUrja Renewables reported receiving a bomb threat, the inquiry got underway on Friday. Brad Dixon, the chief of police in Peoria, said that the business called the police at 1:08 pm. Around 2:00 pm, a suspicious package was discovered, and by 6:45 pm, investigators concluded it posed a serious threat.

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Following the discovery of a bomb on Friday, police and federal investigators continued the search at BioUrja Renewables plant for potential further explosives. Although the explosive device was deemed safe at approximately 9:12 pm, authorities have not yet vacated the area, and a one-mile radius evacuation order was still in force until Saturday, November 14.

Rita Ali, the mayor of Peoria, stated that a bomb had been discovered at the building. She added that investigators were still unable to ascertain the existence of further devices at the time.

The FBI's Springfield office also cooperated with Peoria police and other agencies to investigate the threat and identify the perpetrator. FBI Special Agent Ryan Pressley confirmed the agency's involvement but did not provide specifics about the probe.