East Peoria orders one-mile evacuation after bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables plant in Illinois
Police investigate suspicious package at BioUrja Renewables plant as officials urge residents in parts of Peoria and East Peoria to leave immediately.
Police ordered a mandatory evacuation covering a one-mile radius around the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria, Illinois, CBS reported. This came after authorities received a bomb threat and began investigating a suspicious package at the ethanol and alcohol production facility.
Officials urged residents and businesses in parts of Peoria and neighbouring East Peoria to leave the area immediately while officers searched the site.
The evacuation remained in effect “until further notice” as bomb technicians and emergency responders examined the facility to determine whether the threat was credible. Police said they issued the order “out of an abundance of caution” to protect the public while the investigation continued.
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Officials call threat credible as search continues
Peoria police said officers were conducting a comprehensive search of the BioUrja facility to assess the threat and ensure public safety.
“The evacuation recommendation is being issued out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel investigate the threat,” the department said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police added that officers were carrying out a thorough search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat.
East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said officials were treating the incident seriously. “There has been a credible threat and the city is taking it seriously,” Kahl told CBS affiliate WMBD-TV.
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali also urged residents inside the evacuation zone to leave immediately. “This must be treated as a credible threat. We are asking all people within the one-mile zone to evacuate,” Ali said, according to WMBD-TV.
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Large evacuation zone affects Peoria and East Peoria
The evacuation zone includes neighbourhoods and businesses in both Peoria and East Peoria because of the plant’s location near the Illinois River.
The actual factory, a former ADM operation, is located around one and a half miles away from Peoria's downtown. The entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 74 at University Street, Knoxville Street, and Washington Street was blocked by squad cars, according WMBD-TV. Access to Dozer Park and the CityLink Downtown Bus Transfer station was restricted by additional police vehicles parked along William Kumpf.
To manage the evacuation, the fire departments of both communities are collaborating with the Illinois State Police, the sheriff's offices, and the Peoria and East Peoria police. The FBI is also present, according to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More