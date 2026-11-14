East Peoria orders one-mile evacuation after bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables plant in Illinois

Police ordered a mandatory evacuation covering a one-mile radius around the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria, Illinois, CBS reported. This came after authorities received a bomb threat and began investigating a suspicious package at the ethanol and alcohol production facility. Police investigate suspicious package at ethanol production facility as officials urge residents and businesses in parts of Peoria and East Peoria to leave immediately. (Unsplash )

Officials urged residents and businesses in parts of Peoria and neighbouring East Peoria to leave the area immediately while officers searched the site.

The evacuation remained in effect “until further notice” as bomb technicians and emergency responders examined the facility to determine whether the threat was credible. Police said they issued the order “out of an abundance of caution” to protect the public while the investigation continued.

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Officials call threat credible as search continues Peoria police said officers were conducting a comprehensive search of the BioUrja facility to assess the threat and ensure public safety.

“The evacuation recommendation is being issued out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel investigate the threat,” the department said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police added that officers were carrying out a thorough search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat.

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said officials were treating the incident seriously. “There has been a credible threat and the city is taking it seriously,” Kahl told CBS affiliate WMBD-TV.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali also urged residents inside the evacuation zone to leave immediately. “This must be treated as a credible threat. We are asking all people within the one-mile zone to evacuate,” Ali said, according to WMBD-TV.

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Large evacuation zone affects Peoria and East Peoria The evacuation zone includes neighbourhoods and businesses in both Peoria and East Peoria because of the plant’s location near the Illinois River.

The actual factory, a former ADM operation, is located around one and a half miles away from Peoria's downtown. The entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 74 at University Street, Knoxville Street, and Washington Street was blocked by squad cars, according WMBD-TV. Access to Dozer Park and the CityLink Downtown Bus Transfer station was restricted by additional police vehicles parked along William Kumpf.

To manage the evacuation, the fire departments of both communities are collaborating with the Illinois State Police, the sheriff's offices, and the Peoria and East Peoria police. The FBI is also present, according to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger.