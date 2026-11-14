Trump to hold first-ever joint meeting with Xi and Putin on the sidelines of APEC in China

President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, the New York Post reported. White House confirms unprecedented Shenzhen meeting next week, with discussions expected on nuclear arms control. (AP Photo) (AP Photo/)

The White House has confirmed the meeting saying that nuclear arms control will be a central topic alongside regional conflicts, including the war in Iran and North

The summit, scheduled during the APEC leaders’ meeting on November 18-19, comes after months of discussions between Washington, Beijing and Moscow over arranging a three-way dialogue.

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Nuclear arms pact expected to dominate agenda Trump had publicly indicated earlier this month that he expected to meet both Xi and Putin during his China visit to discuss “denuclearisation.”

Trump has long advocated a trilateral nuclear arms control agreement involving the United States, Russia and China. Since his first presidency, he has argued that maintaining vast nuclear arsenals is financially burdensome and strategically unnecessary.

However, according to AP News, achieving such an agreement remains challenging. While the United States and Russia each maintain stockpiles exceeding 5,000 nuclear warheads, China’s arsenal is estimated to be much smaller. China, hence, has previously shown limited interest in joining formal arms reduction negotiations with US and Russia.

This story is being updated.