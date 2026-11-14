Trump to hold first-ever joint meeting with Xi and Putin on the sidelines of APEC in China
White House confirms unprecedented Shenzhen meeting next week, with discussions expected on nuclear arms control.
President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, the New York Post reported.
The White House has confirmed the meeting saying that nuclear arms control will be a central topic alongside regional conflicts, including the war in Iran and North
The summit, scheduled during the APEC leaders’ meeting on November 18-19, comes after months of discussions between Washington, Beijing and Moscow over arranging a three-way dialogue.
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Nuclear arms pact expected to dominate agenda
Trump had publicly indicated earlier this month that he expected to meet both Xi and Putin during his China visit to discuss “denuclearisation.”
Trump has long advocated a trilateral nuclear arms control agreement involving the United States, Russia and China. Since his first presidency, he has argued that maintaining vast nuclear arsenals is financially burdensome and strategically unnecessary.
However, according to AP News, achieving such an agreement remains challenging. While the United States and Russia each maintain stockpiles exceeding 5,000 nuclear warheads, China’s arsenal is estimated to be much smaller. China, hence, has previously shown limited interest in joining formal arms reduction negotiations with US and Russia.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More