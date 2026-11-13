JD Vance may skip 2028 presidential race after Trump's midterm setback: Report

US Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering not running for president in 2028 following the Republican Party's heavy losses in the November 3 midterm elections, CNN reported. Although he has not made a final decision, people close to him say he is questioning whether he should lead the party in the next presidential race. JD Vance is reconsidering a 2028 presidential run as Iran war concerns, Republican losses and divisions within MAGA complicate his political future. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool) (Matt Rourke/Pool AP via AP)

Vance, 42, was once seen as the leading Republican candidate to succeed President Donald Trump. However, the Iran war, divisions within the MAGA movement and his growing family responsibilities have added to his doubts about entering the race.

People close to the vice president told CNN that he remains committed to rebuilding the political movement that helped Trump win the 2024 election. However, they said he is unsure whether he should be the person leading it into 2028.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes,” one person close to Vance said. “He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time.”

A presidential campaign is still possible, and some of his supporters believe he is more likely than not to run.

JD Vance links Republican losses to Iran war The ongoing war with Iran is one of the biggest concerns surrounding Vance's political future. His allies believe the conflict could make it difficult for any Republican candidate to win the 2028 election if it continues.

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“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?” a Vance ally said. “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”

Vance had privately expressed concerns about military action against Iran before the strikes began. He made his position public on November 4, when he blamed the war for the Republican Party's poor midterm performance in a lengthy post on X.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

The post reportedly angered Trump, who wanted Vance to publicly defend the decision to enter the war. The president later said Vance should have made clear that he would make the same decision again.

JD Vance faces MAGA divisions and Republican challengers Vance also faces the challenge of winning back voters who supported Trump in 2024 but moved away from Republicans in the midterms. These included young people, men, Latino voters and white voters without college degrees.

Pollster Rich Baris believes Vance will have to rebuild their trust before seeking the presidency.

“MAGA is dead,” Baris said. “The problem the vice president is going to have is that he has to motivate (MAGA voters) and make them believe again, because the Republican brand has completely lost credibility with them.”

Also Read: 'This isn't about Iran': JD Vance defends Pete Hegseth against impeachment push, calls effort ‘absurd’

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp are among the Republicans being discussed as possible 2028 candidates. Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has also raised the possibility of a third-party campaign.

Vance still has support from wealthy allies, including Elon Musk and former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel. The Rockbridge Network, a group of donors aligned with him, also met in Houston this week to discuss its next steps.

Trump has not promised to endorse Vance. Asked by 60 Minutes whether he would eventually back a candidate, he replied: “Probably — not necessarily.”

Vance has also been weighing his family responsibilities following the birth of his fourth child this summer. He has not announced when he will decide whether to enter the 2028 race.