Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has called on the White House to keep the public informed after hackers reportedly breached the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, Cloud One.

The US Air Force’s Cloud One platform was reportedly hacked, raising concerns about the security of a system supporting military operations and administration. (Unsplash) more less

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In a post on X on November 27, Flynn raised concerns about the reported cyberattack and urged the administration to address the incident. He wrote, “However, the WH has a responsibility to keep the public informed and must.”

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“This should all be taken very seriously,” Flynn added, pointing to other recent cyber incidents involving US government agencies. He also criticized officials for describing such incidents as “glitches.”

Flynn’s comments came after Reuters reported that hackers had breached Cloud One, citing three people familiar with the incident. The intrusion was reportedly discovered during a system upgrade within the past month.

So far, it could not be established who was responsible for the breach, how extensive the intrusion was, or whether any data had been stolen.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: US Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform hacked, says report What happened to the US Air Force’s Cloud One platform? {{/usCountry}}

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Launched in 2017, Cloud One was developed to support the US Air Force’s information technology needs. The platform hosts applications related to personnel records, payroll, logistics and aircraft maintenance.

It also supports systems used for air defense command and control across North America and tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide, according to Reuters.

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The reported intrusion has disrupted some operations. Sources told Reuters that plans to move additional back-office applications to the platform were paused. Updates to existing applications were also blocked, while some users reportedly lost their administrator privileges.

One source told Reuters that the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to reach Cloud One’s control plane. However, there is no confirmation that they accessed sensitive operational information or took control of military systems.

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US Air Force responds to reported cyberattack

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The US Air Force declined to discuss the security or operational status of specific systems in response to Reuters’ questions. It stated that it continuously takes precautions to protect its information, systems and mission capabilities.

Reuters also reported that investigators had sought assistance from US Cyber Command to assess the damage.

The incident comes months after defense contractor Leidos announced a $454.9 million contract to modernize Cloud One. The project was intended to improve the platform’s security and operations. However, there is no evidence linking the contract or its work to the reported breach.

The full extent of the intrusion remains unclear, and officials have not publicly identified the hackers or confirmed whether information was stolen.