The US military managed to repel about half a dozen drones which swarmed Britain's RAF Lakenheath base earlier in November, the Financial Times reported. The publication noted that Iran was suspected of being linked to the incident.

Lakenheath houses the 48th Fighter Wing and is the largest US fighter jet operation in Europe. (REUTERS) more less

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People familiar with the matter told the publication that the US had deployed counter-drone technology to repel the unmanned aircraft. However, these drones were not recovered by American or British personnel.

What happened in the incident

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US Air Force personnel who were present at the base responded to “suspected unauthorised drone activity.” A spokesperson for the Air Force had said at that time that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected in the incident.

In September, the base had confirmed it was on ‘Charlie Alert’ which is the second-highest threat level that is issued by the US defense department.

Now, the failure to capture the drones in November has left questions about whether any was carrying a payload. Thus, the US and UK authorities cannot exclude that a weapon, espionage equipment, or other kit was attached.

What UK said about the drone attack

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{{^usCountry}} A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence told Reuters, “Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Police worked closely with USAF Security Forces to respond to reports of unauthorised drone activity at RAF Lakenheath on 13 November, and the situation was quickly resolved, with RAF Lakenheath returning to normal security and force protection measures.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence told Reuters, “Ministry of Defence Police and Suffolk Police worked closely with USAF Security Forces to respond to reports of unauthorised drone activity at RAF Lakenheath on 13 November, and the situation was quickly resolved, with RAF Lakenheath returning to normal security and force protection measures.” {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time Iran has been linked to an incident at a military base. In September, at RAF Fairford, which is another British base used by the US Air Force, a threat linked to Iran led to American B-1 bombers being removed from there, according to President Donald Trump. However, Iran rejected that it was involved in the Fairford incident or other malign activity in Britain, though authorities there have for years accused Iran of being involved in plots and attempted assassinations against dissidents, Israeli and Jewish targets.

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Lakenheath houses the 48th Fighter Wing and is the largest US fighter jet operation in Europe. It has almost 7,000 personnel. FT reported that US Air Forces in Europe have declined to discuss counter-drone systems for operational security reasons. However, a spokesperson has urged the community to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to local authorities”.

A UK government spokesperson told the publication, “All projects are subject to a rigorous planning process in which security is considered.”