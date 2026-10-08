Suspected Iranian Drone Plot Raises Security Questions at U.K. Bases

A suspected Iranian plot to attack prized U.S. B-1 bombers housed at Britain’s RAF Fairford exposed an Achilles’ heel in U.K. defenses: its air bases are far from drone-proof.

A dozen B-1 bombers were abruptly flown out of Fairford after U.S. officials said they had intelligence that Iran was plotting to target them with drones and other devices. Fears spiked after five men were arrested in the woods next to Fairford last month on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack.

“We had an idea that there might be a threat, so why would I leave them there?” President Trump told reporters earlier this week, after the aircraft had left Fairford.

Whether Iran had the ability to pull off such an attack isn’t clear, but the debacle shows how advances in technology and shifting shape of war are changing age-old tactics. A combination of archaic British laws that prevent the military from downing drones in public spaces and drone upgrades mean that aircraft that were once considered safely stored behind barbed-wire fences, thousands of miles from the conflict zone, are now vulnerable to opportunistic attack.

The U.K. isn’t alone. Across the globe, military bases are being targeted as a soft underbelly. The Pentagon is re-evaluating its entire footprint in the Middle East after Iranian attacks against America’s naval base in Bahrain—along with drone and missile hits to at least 20 U.S. sites across the region, including military and diplomatic facilities. The U.S.’s main air-war command center for the Middle East, located in Qatar, was largely destroyed.

The U.S. also uses bases in Germany, Italy and Spain that could be vulnerable, risking the Pentagon’s hope of using Europe as a “power projection” platform for military interventions elsewhere.

Fears of drone incursions also extend to the U.S. homeland. In March, small drones flew over Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, home to many B-52 bombers as well as the Global Strike Command, which oversees America’s bomber fleet and its intercontinental-ballistic missiles. A brief shelter in place order was given because of the mysterious incursions, but no attacks were carried out.

Recognizing the growing risks at home and abroad, the U.S. Air Force recently said it was investing in new counterdrone systems and would train specialists to operate them. Such defensive efforts are now “a core function of air and space power,” U.S. Air Force chief of staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said earlier this month.

Britain has some unique challenges. U.K. law allows only police and prison officers to jam or bring down a drone in a public space. So until a drone has entered the confines of a military base, military personnel alone can’t halt it. Meanwhile, drones can now be built to use cellphone networks or fiber optic cables to evade the traditional jamming of radio frequencies used by police.

“The Russians, and highly likely the Iranians, have identified that as a potent gap,” says Mike Monnik, the chief executive of DroneSec, a company that tracks global drone threats.

The 146-feet long B-1 bombers parked at RAF Fairford made a uniquely attractive target. The U.S. only has about 45 of them. The bombers cost several hundred million dollars each and until recently, a dozen were sitting in the open at the air base, just northwest of London. Unlike jet fighters, they are too big to be easily stored in a hangar or hardened shelter.

The U.K. government says its bases are safe and it is currently in the process of changing the law so that military personnel guarding bases can track, jam and shoot down drones from afar. The U.K. government has also announced some £470 million, or about $620 million, of investment in extra security for military bases.

Fairford has become the latest example of asymmetric warfare, where two sides square off with mismatched military power. A seemingly ham-handed attempt by five balaclava-wearing men—arrested in the woods near the base with three vans and some barrels of fuel—resulted in the U.S. pulling its bombers several thousand miles further back from the front line in Iran. That could be seen as an inexpensive win for Tehran if it was behind the incident. It is also a blow for the U.K.’s reputation: The U.S. has been launching heavy bombers from Fairford since World War II.

The five arrested men haven’t been charged with a crime and are on bail, but U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are indications Iran was involved.

“When we used to defend airfields, either you got bombed from a great distance or it was an insurgency coming through the wire,” says Greg Bagwell, president of the U.K. Air & Space Power Association. “Now we have something in between the two.”