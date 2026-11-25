The US Army on Tuesday urged residents of a small Iowa town and nearby areas to evacuate ahead of the planned detonation of some 10,000 pounds of unstable and degraded explosive material.

US Army urges evacuation before explosives cache destruction more less

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The plan which has sparked fears of lead contamination is to destroy on Wednesday the country's entire stockpile of lead azide, a material previously used to trigger other explosives in munitions but which officials say is now at risk of spontaneous detonation.

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The US Federal Emergency Management Agency is "supporting the recommended relocation for all residents of Middletown, Iowa, and immediate surrounding impacted areas" out of "an abundance of caution," the Army said in a public safety advisory. Middletown has a population around 360.

Deep Dive Why is the US Army planning a controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa? The degraded lead azide has become unstable, and officials say it could detonate spontaneously. They say a controlled, mitigated detonation is safer than handling the barrels, which could trigger an accidental explosion. Why are Middletown residents being urged to evacuate before the detonation? The Army and FEMA recommended relocation as a precaution because the blast could disperse toxic lead dust. Army maps identify potential exposure areas southwest of the site. How can residents reduce possible lead-dust exposure during the Iowa detonation? Officials advise people in highlighted areas to avoid them or stay indoors with doors and windows closed. They also recommend cleaning outdoor surfaces with water afterward; children under six are especially vulnerable to lead exposure.

The destruction of the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant had been scheduled to take place on November 20.

But it was postponed for three days, after which US President Donald Trump ordered a pause in the detonation, which is once again scheduled to proceed.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide... is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation," acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle told a news conference on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is consensus across the experts across the country that a controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide... is far preferable to an uncontrolled, spontaneous detonation," acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle told a news conference on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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The destruction of the lead azide is to take place at 9:00 am local time on Wednesday because "the forecasted weather patterns are ideal to protect public health and safety across the region," Telle said.

Trump on Monday ordered a pause to the planned detonation, saying it would only proceed if an appeals court signed off and if Iowa's incoming governor, Democrat Rob Sand, agreed for it to go ahead.

The court cleared the way for the destruction of the explosives in a ruling on Monday evening, while Sand said the "administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago."

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The Army released two maps as part of the public safety advisory Tuesday showing potential exposure to toxic lead dust on surfaces and in the air in areas extending southwest of the planned blast site.

"Consider avoiding the highlighted area or remain indoors with windows/doors closed," the maps said, warning that "children under six are especially vulnerable to lead exposure."

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