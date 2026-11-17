US federal agents have arrested alleged Guatemalan drug kingpin Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, known by the aliases “Mosh” and “Kraken”, in San Diego, authorities said. Montejo Saenz is accused of running a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation with links to transnational criminal groups and narco-terrorist cartels.

Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, accused of leading a transnational cocaine trafficking network, was arrested by a Homeland Security Task Force. (USAO – Southern District of California)

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The arrest was carried out by members of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

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“Every drug kingpin has an expiration date. Today was his,” US Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement on Monday.

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Kraken was previously indicted

Montejo Saenz, 40, was indicted on November 1, 2018, on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for unlawful importation and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel. The indictment alleged that his trafficking network operated across several countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Mexico.

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{{^usCountry}} According to publicly filed court documents cited by federal prosecutors, investigators seized more than 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and $3.7 million linked to Montejo Saenz during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to publicly filed court documents cited by federal prosecutors, investigators seized more than 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and $3.7 million linked to Montejo Saenz during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Montejo Saenz’s recent arrest comes months after another alleged Guatemalan drug trafficker, Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, was arrested in April 2026. US authorities accused Molina-Lopez of leading Los Huistas, a drug trafficking organisation based in Guatemala’s Huehuetenango region near the Mexican border.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Los Huistas, Molina-Lopez, Montejo Saenz and others in March 2022 under Executive Order 14059, citing drug trafficking activities that threatened US and Guatemalan security, the statement from the Justice department noted.

The US Department of State and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) also announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Montejo Saenz’s conviction.

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In early November, US Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,435 pounds of suspected cocaine during two vehicle inspections at the San Clemente checkpoint in Southern California. Authorities valued the drugs at nearly $9.8 million.

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US announces $10 million reward for information on another drug trafficker

Alongside Montejo Saenz’s arrest, the US government also announced a separate $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon, also known as “El Teniente Jr.” and “Teniente”.

Calderon-Calderon, 44, faces charges related to cocaine in the Southern District of California. Prosecutors have alleged that he now leads a drug trafficking organisation operating in northwestern Guatemala near the Guatemala-Mexico border.

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Federal prosecutors said Calderon-Calderon was charged in a 2019 indictment with conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for importation and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it on board a vessel.

The indictment was unsealed in June 2025 after a deadly shootout in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, involving Mexican law enforcement. Authorities confirmed that Calderon-Calderon’s father, Baldemar Calderon-Carrillo, also known as “Don Valde”, was killed during the confrontation.