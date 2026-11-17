Filmmaker Ray Tintori, the boyfriend of former Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner, has died at the age of 43, TMZ reported. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Tintori’s death remains under investigation, with the cause and manner of death pending further examination. Ray Tintori's death is under investigation as Heidi Gardner is grieving the loss and is being supported by family and close friends. (Ray Tintori | Instagram)

Gardner is grieving the loss and is being supported by family and close friends, reports said.

Tintori established himself as a music video and short film director. He worked on music videos for artists like Solange, Arcade Fire, and The Killers. He was also a member of Court 13, a collective that produced the film “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

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Investigation underway as Heidi Gardner mourns TMZ, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Gardner is surrounded by family and friends while coping with the loss. Neither Gardner nor her representatives have publicly commented on Tintori’s death.

The couple kept much of their relationship private. However, Tintori publicly acknowledged Gardner in July 2025 in an Instagram post with photos of the couple together. He described the comedian as “prettier and more graceful than the moon” and “by far the coolest person I’ve ever met.”

The post included several images of the couple, including one showing them kissing. It remains unclear when they began dating.

Gardner, best known for her years on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, joined the sketch comedy series in 2017. She departed after the 2025 season. Before her relationship with Tintori, Gardner was married to Marvel comic book writer and television producer Zeb Wells.

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Filmmaker earned acclaim through independent cinema and music videos Tintori built a reputation as an innovative filmmaker during the late 2000s through his work on short films, commercials and music videos. He was associated with Court 13, the independent filmmaking collective behind the Oscar-nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild, which received widespread critical acclaim following its 2012 release.

His directing credits also included music videos for prominent artists and experimental film projects that established him as a distinctive creative voice in independent cinema.

Tintori’s family suffered another tragedy last year. His mother, acclaimed script supervisor and set photographer Mary Cybulski, died in November 2025 after battling glioblastoma, according to published reports. She was widely respected for her work across independent and mainstream film productions.