US deportations to continue despite Democratic takeover of Congress, DHS head Mullin says

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has vowed to continue deportations despite Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, setting up a potential clash over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Markwayne Mullin has vowed to continue deportations despite Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. (Bloomberg)

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“Deportations will continue,” Mullin wrote in a brief post on X on November 4, signaling that the administration intends to maintain its immigration crackdown despite the Republican electoral setback.

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Deep Dive Will US deportations stop when Democrats take control of Congress? No. A change in congressional control does not automatically suspend deportations, and the administration says it will continue enforcing existing immigration laws. Democrats would need legislative or funding changes to significantly alter the program. How can Democrats investigate the Trump administration’s deportation operations? With control of congressional committees, Democrats can scrutinize ICE operations, detention facilities and enforcement spending. They can also use hearings and subpoenas to seek documents and compel officials to testify. Why can’t Congress immediately block deportations through funding changes? The administration has substantial resources for immigration enforcement, including funding approved through September 2029. Any major legislative change could also face a presidential veto.

The party’s takeover of the House and Senate gives it control of congressional committees and greater authority to investigate federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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{{^usCountry}} The shift is expected to intensify scrutiny of deportation operations, detention facilities and immigration enforcement spending. NPR's election analysis said the victories would usher in a new period of congressional investigations into the Trump administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift is expected to intensify scrutiny of deportation operations, detention facilities and immigration enforcement spending. NPR's election analysis said the victories would usher in a new period of congressional investigations into the Trump administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Democrats signal investigations into immigration enforcement

Democrats have already signaled plans to use their new congressional power to examine ICE operations and demand testimony from administration officials.

House Homeland Security Committee Democrats posted “clear your calendar” in a message directed at Mullin after the election results, indicating that the secretary could face congressional hearings once the new Congress convenes in January.

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Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee’s ranking Democrat, is expected to become its chairman. Under Democratic leadership, the committee would gain greater authority to issue subpoenas, compel testimony and investigate federal immigration enforcement.

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Democrats face limits on blocking deportations

Although Democrats will gain control of Congress, their ability to immediately stop deportations remains limited.

The White House has said that more than 605,000 deportations have taken place under Trump's second administration, alongside approximately 1.9 million voluntary departures.

Trump administration has already committed substantial resources to immigration enforcement. A Republican-backed funding package approved in 2025 allocated approximately $170 billion for immigration enforcement through September 2029.

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A change in congressional control does not automatically suspend deportations. The administration can continue enforcing existing immigration laws, while Democrats would need legislative or funding changes to significantly alter the program. Any legislation opposed by Trump could also face a presidential veto.

Mullin's declaration underscores the administration's determination to continue deportations.