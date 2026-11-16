US Embassy in Bahrain issues security alert, warns Americans of possible Houthi attacks

The US Embassy in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, has issued a security advisory urging Americans in the city to remain alert amid the growing threat of armed attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces.

The US Embassy in Bahrain’s capital has issued a security advisory urging Americans in the city to remain alert. (REUTERS)

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The warning also highlighted concerns over Iranian attempts to target US government personnel and facilities across the region.

Americans urged to remain on high alert

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"Americans in Bahrain should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region," the embassy stated in its alert.

The advisory also warned of possible disruptions to travel, including flight cancellations and airspace closures, asking Americans to remain prepared for changes to travel arrangements.

"Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the alert mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} The advisory urged Americans traveling to or from the Middle East to stay updated on airport and airline operations and make contingency plans ahead of time. Embassy warns of escalating regional hostilities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory urged Americans traveling to or from the Middle East to stay updated on airport and airline operations and make contingency plans ahead of time. Embassy warns of escalating regional hostilities {{/usCountry}}

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The embassy’s advisory also referred to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces on civilian airports and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, warning that the ongoing hostilities could escalate rapidly.

“Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the advisory stated.

The alert cautioned that Iran, the Houthis and pro-Iran groups could target other US interests abroad, including locations linked to Americans and the United States, as well as US businesses and institutions worldwide.

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The advisory stated that the US Embassy in Manama would continue providing routine consular assistance to American citizens and visa services. It also outlined several safety measures for Americans to follow in the event of an emergency or aerial attack.

Bahrain reports second drone attack in 72 hours

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on November 15 that it had deployed six drones against Bahrain’s Al-Rifaa helicopter base, aiming at a US air-defence radar system. The group described the operation as the “second phase of a decisive and crushing response” to American military actions.

However, US ambassador to Bahrain Stephanie Hallett rejected the claims, stating that all the drones had been intercepted without causing any damage or injuries, News of Bahrain reported.

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Bahrain’s military stated that its defence systems had neutralized the drones launched on November 15 before they reached their targets. The foreign ministry, meanwhile, blamed Tehran for the strikes, holding it accountable for the attacks, RFE/RL and The National reported.

The incident marked the IRGC’s second reported drone attack targeting the same base in less than 72 hours. On November 13, CENTCOM confirmed that it had shot down two Iranian drones heading towards the facility, with no damage reported.

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