The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert asking American citizens across the country to remain cautious amid the threat of attacks linked to Iran and its supported Houthi group. The alert, dated November 17 and published on November 18, warns that attacks could target airports and other important infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and travel disruptions.

The US has warned Americans in Saudi Arabia about Houthi attack threats, airport disruptions, travel restrictions and security risks across the country. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS)

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The embassy has urged Americans to check the US State Department's travel advisory for Saudi Arabia and follow official safety updates. It also warned that the situation could worsen quickly and affect areas beyond those already facing hostilities.

US warns of airport attacks and flight disruptions

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According to the US Mission, Iranian-supported Houthis have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

Americans have been asked to prepare for possible airport attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations and other travel disruptions. The mission advised travellers to check their flight status directly with airlines and airports.

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{{#usCountry}} The alert provided the following updates on major airports: {{/usCountry}}

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- Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport partially reopened on October 23 for domestic flights and some international services operated by national carriers.

- Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport remains operational, with some delays and cancellations.

- Dammam: King Fahd International Airport is also operational, although some flights have faced delays and cancellations.

Some flights normally based at Riyadh airport have been shifted to Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia preparing for war against Houthis to stretch into next year: Report

US government employees face travel restrictions

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The US State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, 2026, due to safety concerns.

Government employees still working in the country need special permission from the Chief of Mission to use any Saudi airport. They are also restricted from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border.

Additional permission is required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

Americans warned against filming missile and drone activity

The US Mission has also reminded Americans about Saudi Arabia's laws on filming and sharing information about security incidents.

The country's Ministry of Interior has warned that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability.”

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The alert added that US citizens have been detained for violating these rules, including taking photographs of government buildings, airports and impact sites.

Also Read: Trump administration weighs forcing US firms to disclose Chinese AI use

US shares safety guidance for Americans

The mission has advised Americans to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence and follow instructions from local authorities.

If an aerial attack occurs, they should move away from windows and glass doors, avoid fallen debris and monitor official updates.

Americans can also enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and help the government contact them during emergencies.

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The US Mission confirmed that emergency consular services remain available through its embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.