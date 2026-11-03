US Embassy in Saudi Arabia warns citizens of possible Houthi attacks, airport disruptions amid rising tensions

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 3 (ANI): The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert for American citizens, warning of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions amid escalating hostilities involving Iran-backed Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia.

What the alert says

People inspect damage following an airstrike, reportedly carried out by Saudi Arabia, that targeted the Asr district of Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) (AFP)

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In its alert issued on Monday (local time), the embassy said the Houthis had engaged in hostilities against the Kingdom, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that had resulted in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

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“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” the embassy warned.

The US Department of State had, effective October 23, ordered non-emergency American government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.

Also Read | Houthis warn Egypt over support for Saudi Arabia; backing MBS ‘in any way’ counts as aggression?

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{{^usCountry}} The embassy further stated that US government employees working in the Kingdom required special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The embassy further stated that US government employees working in the Kingdom required special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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It advised American citizens to exercise extreme caution while using airports and check flight departure information directly with airlines and airport authorities.

According to the alert, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had partially reopened for domestic flights and select international services operated by national carriers. Meanwhile, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remained operational, although some delays and cancellations were reported.

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The embassy said all land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, remained operational. Highways and roads in and around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran were also functioning.

The advisory also warned American citizens against photographing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites, citing Saudi regulations that could expose violators to legal consequences.

The alert comes amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. On October 31, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied claims by the Saudi-led military coalition that it had intercepted a drone over the Medina region, describing the allegations as fabricated.

The latest developments follow a series of reported attacks targeting Saudi oil installations and aviation infrastructure. A Houthi-claimed attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 reportedly killed 12 people and injured 309, while a subsequent incident at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam last week killed two people, including an Indian national, and injured eight. (ANI)