Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli delay sparks fan frustration as Jaime Munguia-Nikita Zon bout extends wait in Riyadh

One fan expressed their disappointment on X, writing , “The pacing on this Canelo/Mbilli broadcast is straight up disrespectful at this point. It's been over an hour since the 2nd fight on the main card ended. There's still the Munguia fight before the Canelo fight, which they said would start by 4:30. Just terrible. ”

The prolonged wait left several fans frustrated, with many taking to social media to criticize the broadcast's pacing and the delay in getting Alvarez and Mbilli into the ring.

Canelo and Mbilli were initially expected to make their ring walks around 4:30 pm ET. However, the anticipated start time passed without the main event getting underway, as Jaime Munguia was still competing against Nikita Zon in a 12-round contest for his WBA super middleweight world title.

Canelo Alvarez is set to headline the Mexico vs. The World fight card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, where he will face WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli. The preliminary bouts were scheduled to get underway at approximately 10 am ET, followed by the DAZN pay-per-view main card at 1 pm ET.

Another viewer shared a similar reaction, posting, "This Canelo vs Mbilli card is DRAGGING along dude... "

Another fan took a sarcastic approach to the delayed main event, asking, "Is Canelo gonna fight in 2026? "

A user tweeted, “this Canelo Card pacing is terrible.”

Another X user poked fun at the lengthy wait, joking, “At this pace, Canelo gonna be on the Riyadh ring while my kids are knocking on doors for trick or treat. Watching this is a trick, not a treat.”

Canelo targets title against WBC champion Mbilli Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs), who has won world titles across four weight divisions, will be aiming to regain one of the championships he surrendered to Terence Crawford in September 2025.

His opponent, Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), secured the WBC interim title with a first-round TKO of Maciej Sulecki in June 2025 before recording a split draw against Lester Martinez in his first title defense three months later.

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The WBC subsequently promoted Mbilli to full champion in January after stripping Crawford of the championship.