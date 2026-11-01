Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli delay sparks fan frustration as Jaime Munguia-Nikita Zon bout extends wait in Riyadh
Alvarez and Mbilli were initially expected to make their ring walks around 4:30 pm ET but the anticipated start time passed without the event getting underway.
Canelo Alvarez is set to headline the Mexico vs. The World fight card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, where he will face WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli. The preliminary bouts were scheduled to get underway at approximately 10 am ET, followed by the DAZN pay-per-view main card at 1 pm ET.
Canelo vs Mbilli expected start time
Canelo and Mbilli were initially expected to make their ring walks around 4:30 pm ET. However, the anticipated start time passed without the main event getting underway, as Jaime Munguia was still competing against Nikita Zon in a 12-round contest for his WBA super middleweight world title.
Fans criticize lengthy Canelo-Mbilli broadcast delay
The prolonged wait left several fans frustrated, with many taking to social media to criticize the broadcast's pacing and the delay in getting Alvarez and Mbilli into the ring.
One fan expressed their disappointment on X, writing, “The pacing on this Canelo/Mbilli broadcast is straight up disrespectful at this point. It's been over an hour since the 2nd fight on the main card ended. There's still the Munguia fight before the Canelo fight, which they said would start by 4:30. Just terrible. ”
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Another viewer shared a similar reaction, posting, "This Canelo vs Mbilli card is DRAGGING along dude... "
Another fan took a sarcastic approach to the delayed main event, asking, "Is Canelo gonna fight in 2026? "
A user tweeted, “this Canelo Card pacing is terrible.”
Another X user poked fun at the lengthy wait, joking, “At this pace, Canelo gonna be on the Riyadh ring while my kids are knocking on doors for trick or treat. Watching this is a trick, not a treat.”
Canelo targets title against WBC champion Mbilli
Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs), who has won world titles across four weight divisions, will be aiming to regain one of the championships he surrendered to Terence Crawford in September 2025.
His opponent, Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), secured the WBC interim title with a first-round TKO of Maciej Sulecki in June 2025 before recording a split draw against Lester Martinez in his first title defense three months later.
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The WBC subsequently promoted Mbilli to full champion in January after stripping Crawford of the championship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More