Islam Makhachev drops retirement hint after UFC 336 title fight withdrawal: 'Prove the world once again'
Islam Makhachev has stepped into the Octagon just once this year, defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia.
Islam Makhachev appears to be approaching the final phase of his MMA career, with the reigning UFC welterweight champion indicating that he may not have many fights left. As he considers his next appearance in the Octagon, Makhachev is looking for a high-profile challenge against a tough opponent.
Islam Makhachev hints retirement is close
Makhachev confirmed in a social media post on Friday that his upcoming welterweight title defense could be among his final outings in the sport.
"My next fight is one of the last in my career," Makhachev wrote on X. "They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So, I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in [the] world," the Russian MMA fighter added.
Islam Makhachev is expected to take on the winner of the interim welterweight title contest between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, scheduled for January 30 in Toronto.
Ramadan influences Makhachev’s next UFC appearance
Makhachev has become increasingly active on social media since the UFC announced the Prates-Morales matchup.
According to a CBS Sports report, Dana White said the promotion had initially planned for Makhachev to compete at UFC 336 but later agreed to an interim championship bout after the fighter expressed his preference to wait until Ramadan had concluded.
Also read | Islam Makhachev pulls out of UFC 336 title fight; Dana White responds with 'interesting' remark
The 35-year-old is set to observe Ramadan in February and early March 2027, making a return to the Octagon in the second quarter of the year a likely possibility.
Questions emerge over interim title fight
While Prates vs. Morales has generated considerable excitement among UFC fans, the decision to introduce an interim championship has also prompted questions. Typically, the UFC establishes an interim title when a reigning champion is expected to remain unavailable for an extended period, potentially a year or longer.
In Makhachev's case, however, his previous appearance came in August, and a return to the Octagon during the spring of 2027 remains a possibility. This has raised questions about the need for an interim title when the reigning champion could potentially defend his belt within a few months.
Makhachev has stepped into the Octagon just once this year, defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. Ahead of that fight, he had voiced his frustration with the growing list of contenders, including Michael Morales, waiting for a shot at his championship.
Makhachev approaches career crossroads
Makhachev has continued competing past the age at which his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes professional fighters should start considering retirement.
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Nurmagomedov has previously cautioned fighters against prolonging their careers beyond 35, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to step away from the sport. Makhachev celebrated his 35th birthday in late October 2026 and could be nearing 36 by the time he makes his next Octagon appearance in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More