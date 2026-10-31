Islam Makhachev drops retirement hint after UFC 336 title fight withdrawal: 'Prove the world once again'

Makhachev confirmed in a social media post on Friday that his upcoming welterweight title defense could be among his final outings in the sport.

Islam Makhachev appears to be approaching the final phase of his MMA career, with the reigning UFC welterweight champion indicating that he may not have many fights left. As he considers his next appearance in the Octagon, Makhachev is looking for a high-profile challenge against a tough opponent.

"My next fight is one of the last in my career," Makhachev wrote on X. "They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So, I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in [the] world," the Russian MMA fighter added.

Islam Makhachev is expected to take on the winner of the interim welterweight title contest between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, scheduled for January 30 in Toronto.

Ramadan influences Makhachev’s next UFC appearance Makhachev has become increasingly active on social media since the UFC announced the Prates-Morales matchup.

According to a CBS Sports report, Dana White said the promotion had initially planned for Makhachev to compete at UFC 336 but later agreed to an interim championship bout after the fighter expressed his preference to wait until Ramadan had concluded.

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The 35-year-old is set to observe Ramadan in February and early March 2027, making a return to the Octagon in the second quarter of the year a likely possibility.

Questions emerge over interim title fight While Prates vs. Morales has generated considerable excitement among UFC fans, the decision to introduce an interim championship has also prompted questions. Typically, the UFC establishes an interim title when a reigning champion is expected to remain unavailable for an extended period, potentially a year or longer.

In Makhachev's case, however, his previous appearance came in August, and a return to the Octagon during the spring of 2027 remains a possibility. This has raised questions about the need for an interim title when the reigning champion could potentially defend his belt within a few months.

Makhachev has stepped into the Octagon just once this year, defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. Ahead of that fight, he had voiced his frustration with the growing list of contenders, including Michael Morales, waiting for a shot at his championship.

Makhachev approaches career crossroads Makhachev has continued competing past the age at which his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes professional fighters should start considering retirement.

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Nurmagomedov has previously cautioned fighters against prolonging their careers beyond 35, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to step away from the sport. Makhachev celebrated his 35th birthday in late October 2026 and could be nearing 36 by the time he makes his next Octagon appearance in 2027.